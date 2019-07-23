Because of technical problems on our Readers’ Choice voting site yesterday, some readers experienced difficulty casting their votes.

To accommodate them we are extending the deadline for voting — both online and Text-to-Vote — one day, to Thursday, Aug. 1.

To vote online, go to Tucson.com/ReadersChoice, where you’ll find the list of nominated businesses as well as Text-to-Vote codes for many of them.

Some 400,000 votes are expected to be cast across more than 300 business categories by the new deadline date.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles