Unique training program benefits real estate agents and brokers of
all experience levels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realty Executives International, one of the nation’s
leading real estate companies for over 50 years, is excited to announce
the launch of its signature agent training program, EXEC™University.
EXEC™University is a unique training program laser-focused on propelling
real estate agents to the next level in their careers, featuring a free,
on-demand training library crafted to increase agent efficiency and
productivity.
EXEC™University offers a broad range of training topics, enabling agents
to focus on areas they wish to grow and can assist any one at any level
in their career - from new agent to seasoned agent/advanced sales
training, admin training, team training and leadership training. This
one-of-a-kind program offers a wide-array of proven training content by
founder of Excelleum Coaching and Consulting, Debbie De Grote.
EXEC™University training was developed based on agent feedback and
includes the topics that interest them most, like the following:
Perfecting your repeat and referral opportunities
Dominating a geographic farming area
Implementing proven digital marketing strategies
Sharpening your presentation skills with sales linguistics
Tapping into the luxury market
Leadership training, team building and structuring
“Agents and Brokers are attracted to a brand that cares about their
success and with EXEC™University, we’re able to deliver proven training
resources and create an environment of high-quality professionalism that
attracts the best in the industry,” said Realty Executives International
Vice President, David Celaya. “By tapping into our network of highly
productive and collaborative agents, we continue to gather and package
the most successful sales and marketing opportunities, making this
valuable content available to our entire Realty Executives family.”
Another unique feature of the training program is that it collects
continuous feedback from Realty Executives’ network of highly successful
agents to continuously identify new sales and marketing tactics and
incorporate it into the training.
“I believe the brokers and Executives will be impressed and thrilled,”
said Doug Radford, Regional Developer and Broker/Owner of Realty
Executives Exceptional Realtors®. “EXEC™University is a tremendous added
value. I have not seen anything like it from any other real estate
company.”
About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the
largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world,
with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers
disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing
agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and
concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing
for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company
has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications
like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company
information visit http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.
Contacts
Kari Johnson
Senior Marketing Manager
Realty Executives
International
480-559-1027