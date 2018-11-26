Unique training program benefits real estate agents and brokers of

all experience levels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realty Executives International, one of the nation’s

leading real estate companies for over 50 years, is excited to announce

the launch of its signature agent training program, EXEC™University.

EXEC™University is a unique training program laser-focused on propelling

real estate agents to the next level in their careers, featuring a free,

on-demand training library crafted to increase agent efficiency and

productivity.

EXEC™University offers a broad range of training topics, enabling agents

to focus on areas they wish to grow and can assist any one at any level

in their career - from new agent to seasoned agent/advanced sales

training, admin training, team training and leadership training. This

one-of-a-kind program offers a wide-array of proven training content by

founder of Excelleum Coaching and Consulting, Debbie De Grote.

EXEC™University training was developed based on agent feedback and

includes the topics that interest them most, like the following:



  • Perfecting your repeat and referral opportunities


  • Dominating a geographic farming area


  • Implementing proven digital marketing strategies


  • Sharpening your presentation skills with sales linguistics


  • Tapping into the luxury market


  • Leadership training, team building and structuring

“Agents and Brokers are attracted to a brand that cares about their

success and with EXEC™University, we’re able to deliver proven training

resources and create an environment of high-quality professionalism that

attracts the best in the industry,” said Realty Executives International

Vice President, David Celaya. “By tapping into our network of highly

productive and collaborative agents, we continue to gather and package

the most successful sales and marketing opportunities, making this

valuable content available to our entire Realty Executives family.”

Another unique feature of the training program is that it collects

continuous feedback from Realty Executives’ network of highly successful

agents to continuously identify new sales and marketing tactics and

incorporate it into the training.

“I believe the brokers and Executives will be impressed and thrilled,”

said Doug Radford, Regional Developer and Broker/Owner of Realty

Executives Exceptional Realtors®. “EXEC™University is a tremendous added

value. I have not seen anything like it from any other real estate

company.”

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the

largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world,

with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers

disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing

agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and

concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing

for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company

has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications

like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company

information visit http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.

Contacts

Kari Johnson

Senior Marketing Manager

Realty Executives

International

480-559-1027

karijohnson@realtyexecutives.com

