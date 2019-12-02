PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realty Executives is the first real estate franchisor to replace its third-party Multiple Listing Service (MLS) aggregator with a proprietary home listing platform. This new technology eliminates the third-party challenges of incomplete and delayed listing information, ensuring Realty Executives has the most comprehensive, up-to-date and consistent home listings available.
Needing access to hundreds of separate MLS feeds, international real estate companies have had to partner with MLS aggregation and standardization companies in order to provide a comprehensive list of homes for sale. However, these listings are often incomplete because of broken feeds third-party vendors have not addressed. Realty Executives decided to connect directly to over 70 MLS feeds in order to provide their brokers, agents and customers access to the most thorough and up-to-date listings available.
“Third parties are generally used by franchisors to access home listings because of the complexity of getting the data directly,” said David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International. “We have an internal team of developers, which puts us in the unique position to build this level of functionality in-house to replace third-party providers.”
The MLS aggregation system is just the latest in what has become one of the most robust suite of technology tools in the industry, offered through Realty Executive’s PrimeAgent. PrimeAgent integrates all the systems brokers and agents need to run their businesses into one seamless tool, which includes customized websites, on-demand mobile marketing, a comprehensive CRM suite with email campaigns and broadcasts, and listing and video automation.
About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
Founded in 1965, Realty Executives is one of the largest and most established real estate franchise systems, with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices across the globe. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the privately held company attracts and retains the most productive, efficient and successful real estate professionals through unparalleled brand, technology, training and concierge services. The Realty Executives network is differentiated by a deep experience and commitment to serving its customers, outperforming other agents in the industry. Realty Executives International is an Outlier company.
Contacts
Kaylee Stock
Public Relations Specialist
Realty Executives International
602-749-2323