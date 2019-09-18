Female-owned accounting firm guides cannabis businesses through complex regulations, opportunities associated with growth, transition and acquisition
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cannabis--As the cannabis industry explodes, many companies are struggling to manage evolving regulations, a fickle banking system and legal restrictions impacting profitability and growth. Rebel Rock was founded to guide cannabis businesses through this complex environment, helping them implement cloud-based accounting and technology systems in order to achieve financial goals while remaining compliant.
Led by a trio of serial entrepreneurs and financial and technology experts, CEO Liz Mason, CFO Melissa Diaz and Senior Vice President Katie Kane have sought out to fill critical accounting gaps in the booming industry.
“The desire, drive and consumer demand are evident around the country,” said Diaz. “Yet what we’re finding in the cannabis industry is that a complex financial and regulatory landscape is keeping many entrepreneurs from reaching their potential. They’re using old school accounting processes that can cause a business to sink quickly in today’s climate – no matter how brilliant a concept may be.”
While business accountants are abundant, Diaz asserts that accountants specializing in the cannabis industry are not commonplace. Those with a penchant for cloud-based technologies and modern business systems are even more rare. To elevate companies in this space, Rebel Rock offers:
CFO and controller services
Accounting department management and documentation
Business system implementation
Merger and acquisition assistance
Audit readiness
Due diligence assistance
Income tax services (United States only)
Accounting services, including accounts payables and receivables management, expense reporting, bookkeeping, inventory control, payroll management and more
Headquartered in Arizona, Rebel Rock can help cannabis businesses throughout North America implement sound accounting solutions. Further, it can help investors seeking to gain a foothold in the industry evaluate the efficacy of opportunities and vet potential business interests.
About Rebel Rock
Rebel Rock provides cannabis businesses in the United States and Canada with specialized cloud-based accounting solutions and business system implementation. From grow operations and seed-to-sale businesses to dispensaries and beyond, Rebel Rock helps cannabis operations achieve success-driven management while working within the stringent regulatory environment. More at rebelrock.co.
