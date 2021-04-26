Record Equity Levels Unlikely to Spur Many Homeowners to Sell, According to First American Real House Price Index

“The rapid pace of annual nominal house price appreciation, just over 14 percent in February, begs the question: isn’t rapid house price growth good news for existing homeowners looking to move? According to a behavioral economic theory dubbed ‘the wealth effect,’ homeowners are more likely to move if they feel ‘wealthier’ because the value of their home rises,” said Fleming. Yet, that homeowner would be entering the housing market at a time when all the other homes in the area have likely appreciated by the same amount. While the homeowner’s equity gains boost wealth, the equity gains allow the homeowner to keep pace with the housing market, rather than outpace it. So, if feeling wealthier doesn’t actually help buy more home, what can incentivize a homeowner to sell? Falling mortgage rates.