Record Revenue and Accelerating Growth for NortonLifeLock in Q4 Fiscal Year 2021

  • Updated

Direct Customers up 2M Q/Q and 2.8M Y/Y, with Reported Billings up Double Digits

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter which ended April 2, 2021.

Q4 GAAP Financial Results YoY

Q4 GAAP revenue was $672 million, up 9% in USD. Q4 GAAP operating margin was 39.6%, up 32 points. Q4 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.35, up 52%. Q4 operating cash flow was $356 million.

Q4 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights and Commentary YoY



  • Record revenue of $677 million, up 11% in USD


  • Record diluted EPS of $0.40, up 54%


  • Operating margin was 50.5%, up 900 bps


  • Consumer reported billings was $748 million, up 17% in USD


  • Direct customer count of 23 million, up 2.8 million

“We’re on a mission to bring Cyber Safety to everyone,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “I’m proud of what the team achieved in our first fiscal year. We accelerated growth, expanded our international footprint, and added freemium capability. In the fourth quarter alone, we added 2 million new customers, and achieved record revenue and profit. This is possible because we are all driven by our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We are just getting started.”

Fiscal 2022 Q1 Guidance



  • Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $680 to $690 million, translating to approximately 10 to 12% growth YoY


  • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42

Quarterly Cash Dividend

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on June 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 09, 2021.

Share Repurchase Authorization Raised by $1.5 Billion

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion. Along with the current $274 million authorization remaining, this new authorization increases the total share repurchase remaining to approximately $1.8 billion. The authorization has no expiration date. As of April 2, 2021, the Company has returned $1.33 billion to shareholders through the repurchase of 58 million common shares since becoming a standalone company in November 2019.

Amended Existing Credit Facilities Agreement

On May 7, 2021, NortonLifeLock entered into the first amendment of the Company’s existing credit agreement, which provides a credit facility of up to $1.0 billion and a term loan facility of up to $1.75 billion. The new credit facility increases borrowing capacity by $516 million. The credit facilities will remain senior secured and mature in May 2026. Following the amendment, the Company’s leverage ratio remains at 2.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

2021 Investor Day: Transforming for Growth

NortonLifeLock will host its first annual Investor Day today, May 10, 2021.

Virtual event details Investor.NortonLifeLock.com



  • May 10, 2021: Watch-on-Demand presentations available after market close at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.


  • May 11, 2021: Live video Q&A webcast with leadership team at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “Fiscal 2022 Q1 Guidance,” including expectations relating to first quarter non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS; the statements contained in the quotations; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and industry; the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the potential for corporate tax increases under the new Biden Administration; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use non-GAAP measures of operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metrics of Consumer revenues, constant currency revenues and Consumer reported billings, which exclude revenues from our divested ID Analytics solutions, and free cash flow, which is defined as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because most non-GAAP adjustments pertain to events that have not yet occurred. It would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast, therefore we are unable to provide an accurate estimate.

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In millions, unaudited)



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



933



 



 



 



$



2,177



 



Short-term investments



18



 



 



 



86



 



Accounts receivable, net



117



 



 



 



111



 



Other current assets



237



 



 



 



435



 



Assets held for sale



233



 



 



 



270



 



Total current assets



1,538



 



 



 



3,079



 



Property and equipment, net



78



 



 



 



238



 



Operating lease assets



76



 



 



 



88



 



Intangible assets, net



1,116



 



 



 



1,067



 



Goodwill



2,867



 



 



 



2,585



 



Other long-term assets



686



 



 



 



678



 



Total assets



$



6,361



 



 



 



$



7,735



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



52



 



 



 



$



87



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



107



 



 



 



115



 



Current portion of long-term debt



313



 



 



 



756



 



Contract liabilities



1,210



 



 



 



1,049



 



Current operating lease liabilities



26



 



 



 



28



 



Other current liabilities



428



 



 



 



587



 



Total current liabilities



2,136



 



 



 



2,622



 



Long-term debt



3,288



 



 



 



3,465



 



Long-term contract liabilities



55



 



 



 



27



 



Deferred income tax liabilities



137



 



 



 



149



 



Long-term income taxes payable



1,119



 



 



 



1,310



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



66



 



 



 



73



 



Other long-term liabilities



60



 



 



 



79



 



Total liabilities



6,861



 



 



 



7,725



 



Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)



(500



)



 



 



10



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)



$



6,361



 



 



 



$



7,735



 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



Net revenues



$



672



 



 



 



$



614



 



 



 



$



2,551



 



 



 



$



2,490



 



 



Cost of revenues



99



 



 



 



97



 



 



 



362



 



 



 



393



 



 



Gross profit



573



 



 



 



517



 



 



 



2,189



 



 



 



2,097



 



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales and marketing



148



 



 



 



150



 



 



 



576



 



 



 



701



 



 



Research and development



68



 



 



 



70



 



 



 



267



 



 



 



328



 



 



General and administrative



52



 



 



 



97



 



 



 



215



 



 



 



368



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



20



 



 



 



18



 



 



 



74



 



 



 



79



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



19



 



 



 



138



 



 



 



161



 



 



 



266



 



 



Total operating expenses



307



 



 



 



473



 



 



 



1,293



 



 



 



1,742



 



 



Operating income



266



 



 



 



44



 



 



 



896



 



 



 



355



 



 



Interest expense



(35



)



 



 



(50



)



 



 



(144



)



 



 



(196



)



 



Other income, net



58



 



 



 



263



 



 



 



120



 



 



 



660



 



 



Income from continuing operations before income taxes



289



 



 



 



257



 



 



 



872



 



 



 



819



 



 



Income tax expense



81



 



 



 



108



 



 



 



176



 



 



 



241



 



 



Income from continuing operations



208



 



 



 



149



 



 



 



696



 



 



 



578



 



 



Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(14



)



 



 



82



 



 



 



(142



)



 



 



3,309



 



 



Net income



$



194



 



 



 



$



231



 



 



 



$



554



 



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.36



 



 



 



$



0.25



 



 



 



$



1.18



 



 



 



$



0.94



 



 



Discontinued operations



$



(0.02



)



 



 



$



0.14



 



 



 



$



(0.24



)



 



 



$



5.38



 



 



Net income per share - basic (2)



$



0.33



 



 



 



$



0.39



 



 



 



$



0.94



 



 



 



$



6.32



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.35



 



 



 



$



0.23



 



 



 



$



1.16



 



 



 



$



0.90



 



 



Discontinued operations



$



(0.02



)



 



 



$



0.13



 



 



 



$



(0.24



)



 



 



$



5.15



 



 



Net income per share - diluted (2)



$



0.33



 



 



 



$



0.36



 



 



 



$



0.92



 



 



 



$



6.05



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted-average shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



582



 



 



 



599



 



 



 



589



 



 



 



615



 



 



Diluted



587



 



 



 



639



 



 



 



600



 



 



 



643



 



 


__________________


(1)



The year ended April 2, 2021 consisted of 52 weeks, whereas the year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



Net income per share amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In millions, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



194



 



 



 



$



231



 



 



 



$



554



 



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



Adjustments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Amortization and depreciation



37



 



 



 



54



 



 



 



150



 



 



 



361



 



 



Impairments of current and long-lived assets



2



 



 



 



42



 



 



 



90



 



 



 



74



 



 



Stock-based compensation expense



15



 



 



 



42



 



 



 



81



 



 



 



312



 



 



Deferred income taxes



(5



)



 



 



2



 



 



 



42



 



 



 



16



 



 



Gain on extinguishment of debt






 



 



 






 



 



 



(20



)



 



 






 



 



Loss from equity interest






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



31



 



 



Gain on divestitures






 



 



 



(262



)



 



 






 



 



 



(5,684



)



 



Gain on sale of equity method investment






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(379



)



 



Gain on sale of properties



(63



)



 



 






 



 



 



(98



)



 



 






 



 



Non-cash operating lease expense



5



 



 



 



8



 



 



 



22



 



 



 



40



 



 



Other



(2



)



 



 



(31



)



 



 



52



 



 



 



(4



)



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable, net



2



 



 



 



46



 



 



 



3



 



 



 



583



 



 



Accounts payable



(21



)



 



 



(40



)



 



 



(44



)



 



 



(61



)



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



15



 



 



 



(18



)



 



 



(10



)



 



 



(117



)



 



Contract liabilities



97



 



 



 



42



 



 



 



118



 



 



 



(121



)



 



Income taxes payable



49



 



 



 



(1,713



)



 



 



(299



)



 



 



383



 



 



Other assets



108



 



 



 



13



 



 



 



144



 



 



 



(81



)



 



Other liabilities



(77



)



 



 



(182



)



 



 



(79



)



 



 



(101



)



 



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



356



 



 



 



(1,766



)



 



 



706



 



 



 



(861



)



 



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



(1



)



 



 



(3



)



 



 



(6



)



 



 



(89



)



 



Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(344



)



 



 






 



 



 



(344



)



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash contributed and transaction costs






 



 



 



346



 



 



 






 



 



 



10,918



 



 



Proceeds from the maturities and sales of short-term investments



8



 



 



 



32



 



 



 



68



 



 



 



167



 



 



Proceeds from sales of properties



100



 



 



 






 



 



 



218



 



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from sale of equity method investment






 



 



 



2



 



 



 






 



 



 



380



 



 



Other



4



 



 



 



11



 



 



 



(5



)



 



 



3



 



 



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(233



)



 



 



388



 



 



 



(69



)



 



 



11,379



 



 



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Repayments of debt and related equity component



(12



)



 



 



(566



)



 



 



(1,941



)



 



 



(868



)



 



Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs






 



 



 






 



 



 



750



 



 



 



300



 



 



Net proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock incentive plans



8



 



 



 



14



 



 



 



24



 



 



 



123



 



 



Tax payments related to restricted stock units



(1



)



 



 



(7



)



 



 



(58



)



 



 



(78



)



 



Dividends and dividend equivalents paid



(73



)



 



 



(7,304



)



 



 



(373



)



 



 



(7,481



)



 



Repurchase of common stock



(166



)



 



 



(677



)



 



 



(304



)



 



 



(1,581



)



 



Cash consideration paid in exchange of convertible debt






 



 



 



(546



)



 



 






 



 



 



(546



)



 



Short-swing profit disgorgement






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



9



 



 



Other



(1



)



 



 






 



 



 



(1



)



 



 



(1



)



 



 Net cash used in financing activities



(245



)



 



 



(9,086



)



 



 



(1,903



)



 



 



(10,123



)



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



9



 



 



 



(8



)



 



 



22



 



 



 



(9



)



 



Change in cash and cash equivalents



(113



)



 



 



(10,472



)



 



 



(1,244



)



 



 



386



 



 



Beginning cash and cash equivalents



1,046



 



 



 



12,649



 



 



 



2,177



 



 



 



1,791



 



 



Ending cash and cash equivalents



$



933



 



 



 



$



2,177



 



 



 



$



933



 



 



 



$



2,177



 



 



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (1) (2)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



 



April 2, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



Operating income



$



266



 



 



 



$



44



 



 



 



$



896



 



 



 



$



355



 



 



Contract liabilities fair value adjustment



5



 



 



 






 



 



 



5



 



 



 






 



 



Stock-based compensation



13



 



 



 



28



 



 



 



71



 



 



 



119



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



31



 



 



 



25



 



 



 



105



 



 



 



109



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



19



 



 



 



138



 



 



 



161



 



 



 



266



 



 



Acquisition and integration costs



3



 



 



 






 



 



 



4



 



 



 






 



 



Litigation settlement charges



4



 



 



 



20



 



 



 



29



 



 



 



20



 



 



Other



1



 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



Operating income (Non-GAAP)



$



342



 



 



 



$



255



 



 



 



$



1,271



 



 



 



$



869



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating margin



39.6



 



%



 



7.2



 



%



 



35.1



 



%



 



14.3



 



%



Operating margin (Non-GAAP)



50.5



 



%



 



41.5



 



%



 



49.7



 



%



 



34.9



 



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



194



 



 



 



$



231



 



 



 



$



554



 



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



Adjustments to income from continuing operations:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Contract liabilities fair value adjustment



5



 



 



 






 



 



 



5



 



 



 






 



 



Stock-based compensation



13



 



 



 



26



 



 



 



70



 



 



 



120



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



31



 



 



 



25



 



 



 



105



 



 



 



109



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



19



 



 



 



138



 



 



 



161



 



 



 



266



 



 



Acquisition and integration costs



3



 



 



 






 



 



 



4



 



 



 






 



 



Litigation settlement charges



4



 



 



 



20



 



 



 



29



 



 



 



20



 



 



Other



5



 



 



 



(1



)



 



 



2



 



 



 



(1



)



 



Non-cash interest expense



2



 



 



 



5



 



 



 



9



 



 



 



23



 



 



Gain on divestitures and sale of equity method investment






 



 



 



(250



)



 



 






 



 



 



(629



)



 



Gain on extinguishment of debt






 



 



 






 



 



 



(20



)



 



 






 



 



Loss from equity method investment






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



31



 



 



Gain on sale of properties



(63



)



 



 






 



 



 



(98



)



 



 






 



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



19



 



 



 



(38



)



 



 



267



 



 



 



(61



)



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



7



 



 



 



56



 



 



 



(97



)



 



 



59



 



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



26



 



 



 



18



 



 



 



170



 



 



 



(2



)



 



Discontinued operations



14



 



 



 



(82



)



 



 



142



 



 



 



(3,309



)



 



Net income (Non-GAAP)



$



234



 



 



 



$



167



 



 



 



$



866



 



 



 



$



576



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted net income per share



$



0.33



 



 



 



$



0.36



 



 



 



$



0.92



 



 



 



$



6.05



 



 



Adjustments to diluted net income per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Contract liabilities fair value adjustment



0.01



 



 



 






 



 



 



0.01



 



 



 






 



 



Stock-based compensation



0.02



 



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



0.12



 



 



 



0.19



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



0.05



 



 



 



0.04



 



 



 



0.18



 



 



 



0.17



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



0.03



 



 



 



0.22



 



 



 



0.27



 



 



 



0.41



 



 



Acquisition and integration costs



0.01



 



 



 






 



 



 



0.01



 



 



 






 



 



Litigation settlement charges



0.01



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



0.05



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



Other



0.01



 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



Non-cash interest expense






 



 



 



0.01



 



 



 



0.02



 



 



 



0.04



 



 



Gain on divestitures and sale of equity method investment






 



 



 



(0.39



)



 



 






 



 



 



(0.98



)



 



Gain on extinguishment of debt






 



 



 






 



 



 



(0.03



)



 



 






 



 



Loss from equity method investment






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



0.05



 



 



Gain on sale of properties



(0.11



)



 



 






 



 



 



(0.16



)



 



 






 



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



0.03



 



 



 



(0.06



)



 



 



0.45



 



 



 



(0.09



)



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



0.01



 



 



 



0.09



 



 



 



(0.16



)



 



 



0.09



 



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



0.04



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



 



0.28



 



 



 



(0.00



)



 



Discontinued operations



0.02



 



 



 



(0.13



)



 



 



0.24



 



 



 



(5.15



)



 



Incremental dilution effect






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



Diluted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



$



0.40



 



 



 



$



0.26



 



 



 



$



1.44



 



 



 



$



0.90



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding



587



 



 



 



639



 



 



 



600



 



 



 



643



 



 



Incremental dilution






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)



587



 



 



 



639



 



 



 



600



 



 



 



643



 



 


__________________


(1)



This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.



(2)



Amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Consumer Revenues, Consumer Reported Billings and Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



(In millions, except per user data, unaudited)



Consumer Revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2,
2021



 



April 3,
2020



 



Variance in

%



 



April 2,

2021



 



April 3,

2020



 



Variance in

%



Revenues (1)



$



672



 



 



 



$



614



 



 



 



9



%



 



$



2,551



 



 



 



$



2,490



 



 



 



2



%



Contract liabilities fair value adjustment (2)



5



 



 



 






 



 



 



 



 



5



 



 



 






 



 



 



 



Exclude revenues from ID Analytics (3)






 



 



 



(4



)



 



 



 



 






 



 



 



(46



)



 



 



 



Consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



677



 



 



 



610



 



 



 



11



%



 



2,556



 



 



 



2,444



 



 



 



5



%



Exclude foreign exchange impact (4)



(14



)



 



 






 



 



 



 



 



(28



)



 



 






 



 



 



 



Constant currency adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



663



 



 



 



610



 



 



 



9



%



 



2,528



 



 



 



2,444



 



 



 



3



%



Exclude extra week impact (1)






 



 



 






 



 



 



 



 






 



 



 



(44



)



 



 



 



Constant currency and extra week adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



$



663



 



 



 



$



610



 



 



 



9



%



 



$



2,528



 



 



 



$



2,400



 



 



 



5



%


Consumer Reported Billings (Non-GAAP)


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2,

2021



 



April 3,

2020



 



Variance in

%



 



April 2,

2021



 



April 3,

2020



 



Variance in

%



Revenues (1)



$



672



 



 



 



$



614



 



 



 



9



%



 



$



2,551



 



 



 



$



2,490



 



 



 



2



%



Add: Contract liabilities (end of period)



1,265



 



 



 



1,076



 



 



 



 



 



1,265



 



 



 



1,076



 



 



 



 



Less: Contract liabilities (beginning of period)



(1,135



)



 



 



(1,047



)



 



 



 



 



(1,076



)



 



 



(1,059



)



 



 



 



Add: Other contract liabilities adjustment (5)



(54



)



 



 






 



 



 



 



 



(54



)



 



 



5



 



 



 



 



Reported billings (Non-GAAP)



748



 



 



 



643



 



 



 



16



%



 



2,686



 



 



 



2,512



 



 



 



7



%



Exclude revenue from ID Analytics (3)






 



 



 



(4



)



 



 



 



 






 



 



 



(46



)



 



 



 



Consumer reported billings (Non-GAAP)



748



 



 



 



639



 



 



 



17



%



 



2,686



 



 



 



2,466



 



 



 



9



%



Exclude extra week impact (1)






 



 



 






 



 



 



 



 






 



 



 



(44



)



 



 



 



Consumer reported billings excluding extra week impact (Non-GAAP)



$



748



 



 



 



$



639



 



 



 



17



%



 



$



2,686



 



 



 



$



2,422



 



 



 



11



%


Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics


 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 2,

2021



 



January 1,

2021



 



April 3,

2020



 



April 2,

2021



 



April 3,

2020



Direct customer revenues



$



602



 



 



$



569



 



 



$



549



 



 



$



2,286



 



 



$



2,204



 



Partner revenues



$



75



 



 



$



70



 



 



$



61



 



 



$



270



 



 



$



240



 



Revenues from ID Analytics



$






 



 



$






 



 



$



4



 



 



$






 



 



$



46



 



Average direct customer count (6)



22.8



 



 



20.8



 



 



20.2



 



 



21.2



 



 



20.2



 



Direct customer count (at quarter end)



23.0



 



 



21.0



 



 



20.2



 



 



23.0



 



 



20.2



 



Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) (7)



$



8.80



 



 



$



9.10



 



 



$



9.07



 



 



$



9.01



 



 



$



8.90



 



Consumer Cyber Safety annual retention rate



 



 



 



 



 



 



85



%



 



85



%


__________________


(1)



The year ended April 2, 2021 consisted of 52 weeks, whereas the year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



Contract liabilities fair value adjustment represents the deferred revenue haircut recognized due to the acquisition of Avira during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



(3)



In the three months ended April 3, 2020, we divested our ID Analytics solutions and are presenting consumer reported billings and consumer revenues to enhance comparability of the reported billings and revenues of our remaining solutions to the year ago period.



(4)



Calculated using year ago foreign exchange rates.



(5)



Other contract liabilities adjustment for the year ended April 3, 2020 represents the change in contract liabilities related to Veritas discontinued operations of $5 million. Other contract liabilities adjustment for the three months and year ended April 2, 2021 represents the acquired $54 million of contract liabilities from Avira. We present an adjusted consumer reported billings to enhance comparability of the reported billings of our remaining solutions to the year ago period.



(6)



Average direct customer count calculation for the three months ended April 2, 2021 was pro-rated to include 1.6 million customers from the Avira acquisition. Average direct customer count for the year ended April 2, 2021 is calculated as an average of the fiscal quarters.



(7)



ARPU in the year ended April 3, 2020 was normalized to exclude the impact of the extra week on direct revenue, which we estimate to be approximately $41 million.



 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

Appendix A

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

