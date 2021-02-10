RecovR Disrupts the Vehicle Lot Management and Theft Recovery Market with Innovative New Capabilities & Business Model

With car theft rates soaring during the pandemic, RecovR gives consumers peace of mind, financial benefits if their car is stolen, and insurance premium discounts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a car is stolen every second and theft rates are increasing significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic period. RecovR provides peace of mind for customers through its easy-to-use theft recovery app. The solution can also be used to find a vehicle when misplaced in a parking lot or can be used to get immediate alerts if a vehicle is moved unexpectedly with the ‘Location Lock’ feature. Most insurance companies provide a discount for the use of secondary theft recovery solutions as manufacturers’ integrated solutions are often easily disabled by experienced thieves. In addition, RecovR comes with a $5,000 limited warranty for the consumer if a car is stolen and not recovered and provides $1,000 towards their insurance deductible. RecovR offers 24/7 nationwide coverage and service/support. You can learn more about RecovR at www.recovr.biz