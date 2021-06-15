RecovR Lot Management and Theft Recovery Solution Rolls Out Nationwide

“We chose to work with RecovR because there are no upfront costs and the RecovR team are veterans in vehicle tracking solutions,” said Jon Peterson, GM and Partner of Folsom Lake Ford in Sacramento, CA. “We like knowing that a global technology and security leader like Kudelski IoT is behind RecovR. They’ve put strong technology in place to secure our confidential dealer data as well as ensure the privacy of our customers’ personal information.”

Not only does RecovR benefit dealerships, it is also giving consumers peace of mind and financial benefits if their car is stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 2 cars are stolen every minute in the U.S., and RecovR helps ensure quicker recovery through its easy-to-use app with the ability to share vehicle location instantly with law enforcement via a live tracking URL. The solution can also be used by the car’s owner to find a vehicle when misplaced in a parking lot and can be used to get immediate alerts if a vehicle is moved unexpectedly from its assigned location (“geofencing”). Many insurance companies also provide a discount for the use of secondary theft recovery solutions, as car manufacturers’ integrated solutions can be easily disabled by experienced thieves.