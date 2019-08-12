SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s the next big thing in science and technology? The answers can be found at the Arizona STEM and Innovation Summit presented by the SciTech Institute, an Arizona nonprofit focused on cultivating an ecosystem of conscious science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) communities through awareness, connections and empowerment, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts located at 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale, AZ, 85251, on September 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration for both exhibitors and attendees is open. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now by visiting: https://azscitech.events.idloom.com/stemsummit.
“The summit is for everyone and will provide a unique glimpse into the state’s current STEM initiatives and a preview of where science and technology will be taking us in the future,” said Jeremy Babendure, executive director of the SciTech Institute. “It also offers a unique opportunity for Arizona’s STEM ecosystem to connect and kickstart collaborations for the upcoming SciTech Festival season.”
Some of the state’s top educators, researchers and high-tech businesses will be participating in this day-long event to showcase and discuss emerging trends and products in STEM. The goal is to grow and strengthen Arizona’s STEM ecosystem, the place where innovators connect.
The summit will feature dozens of interactive displays and presentations to fire the imagination and enthrall visitors no matter their age or expertise. In addition to an exhibit hall packed with the latest gadgets and STEM initiatives, this year’s summit includes five themed learning “tracks” for educators, event producers, business leaders or those just interested in learning about the next big thing in STEM.
“Advancing STEM opportunities and inspiring future generations of STEM innovators is critical to maintaining our state’s competitiveness in the global economy,” said Sandra Watson, president & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “There is no better place to experience Arizona’s robust STEM community than here at this Summit, which brings together industry, academia and innovators to exchange ideas and best practices for growing our ecosystem.”
The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Technology Council are collaborating with the SciTech Institute to host next month’s summit. It’s a reflection of the broad, statewide support for STEM.
“The 2019 Arizona STEM and Innovation Summit brings together the technology ecosystem throughout the state which includes educators, training providers, companies and corporations,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. “It provides a tremendous opportunity for collaborators and key stakeholders to strengthen their communities through K-12 STEM education, build a resilient workforce, and inspire and engage students with activities so they can see themselves in a STEM career.”
Platinum sponsors of the summit include Cox Communications and Scottsdale Arts Learning and Innovation.
"We are thrilled to host the summit at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts,” said Natalie Marsh, director of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. “It is through community partnerships such as this that we are able to enhance our engagement with the greater STEM ecosystem."
Learn more about the summit and other SciTech Institute programs at SciTechInstitute.org.
About SciTech Institute
SciTech Institute is dedicated to supporting STEM education by developing and implementing projects, programs, fairs, bowls and festivals that focus on STEM. The purpose of this support is to motivate students to seek educational and career paths in STEM-related fields. Established as a conduit for collaboration among technology-oriented nonprofits, industry and academia, SciTech Institute serves to productively align technology-oriented assets, grants, resources and support by promoting and connecting Arizona’s industries, leaders and successes and building a world-class community of technology sophisticated workers. Visit http://scitechinstitute.org for more information.
