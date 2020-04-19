Regulators approve new high voltage power lines stretching up Tucson's east side

Tucson residents will see new high-voltage power lines go up on the east side starting next year as Tucson Electric Power Co. builds a new transmission line to boost system reliability, especially for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The Arizona Corporation Commission last week gave unanimous approval to the Irvington to East Loop transmission line project, a 12.8-mile, high-voltage power line stretching from the H. Wilson Sundt Generating Station on East Irvington Road to TEP’s East Loop substation near East Broadway and Kolb Road.

The new line, which TEP is planning to place into service in 2022, also would connect to two new substations, one at South Kolb and East Escalante roads and the other near Kolb and East Littletown roads.

TEP says the new transmission line and substations are needed to serve growing energy needs, help D-M meet its energy resiliency requirements and improve electric reliability for customers across Tucson.

Construction on the 138-kilovolt power lines, with poles ranging in height from 75 to 110 feet, is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and substation construction will start in the fourth quarter of next year, TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said.