Burnout, market consolidation, and high out-of-pocket costs for
patients emerge as hot-button topics in WebPT’s 2019 State of Rehab
Therapy report
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WebPT, the market-leading software platform for outpatient rehab
therapists, released its 2019
State of Rehab Therapy report detailing the findings from its recent
industry-wide survey of more than 6,000 physical therapy, occupational
therapy and speech-language pathology professionals from an array of
specialties, settings and geographic locations. According to the report,
the biggest challenges facing the rehab therapy industry today include
provider burnout, increasingly complex payer relationships and mounting
student debt.
Organized into five sections — demographics, business and financials,
challenges and opportunities, salary, and technology — the report
presents data on job satisfaction, billing and reimbursements, revenue,
practice size, patient volume, career outlook, top challenges and
technology preferences. Key findings include:
Within the next five years, more than 51.9 percent of rehab therapy
professionals are considering a career change, with many looking to
either reduce work hours or move into non-clinical roles.
As organizations get larger, they are increasingly participating — or
planning to participate — in value-based payment programs. In fact,
more than 25 percent of 21-plus-provider companies report that they
already participate in such programs.
About 23 percent of all respondents reported being involved in a
merger or acquisition within the last five years.
More than half of rehab therapy graduates will have more than $70,000
in student loan debt, and nearly 25 percent will owe more than
$100,000. However, overall, students reported slightly lower levels of
debt in 2019 compared to 2018, with the percentage of students owing
$0 at graduation jumping from 8.3 percent in 2018 to 13.5 percent in
2019.
Nearly 80 percent of organizations require a physician referral for
new patients even though some form of direct access to physical
therapy is available in all 50 states.
High copays and coinsurances were the top-ranked regulatory issue in
terms of impact to the rehab therapy community, regardless of
respondent role, longevity or sex.
“Since the beginning, WebPT has been on a mission to provide innovative
solutions that drive our industry forward and make rehab therapy more
accessible to the 90 percent of people who could benefit from it but
aren’t currently receiving it,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC,
president and co-founder of WebPT. “A significant part of this hinges on
our ability to gather and distribute important data and benchmarks that
enable rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice on a larger
scale — and thus, gain the recognition and respect we deserve. The State
of Rehab Therapy report has been instrumental to this process by shining
a light on some of the biggest challenges and trends impacting rehab
therapists today. We hope the report encourages therapy professionals to
advocate for themselves, their profession and, above all, their patients
to demonstrate the powerful benefits rehab therapy provides.”
