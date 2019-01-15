PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3650 REIT, a relationship lender providing tailored fixed-rate bridge

and long-term financing solutions to commercial real estate investors,

has funded a $27.5 million senior construction loan to Greenlight

Communities for the development of a 252-unit attainable multifamily

project in Phoenix, Arizona.

Located at 4235 N. 12th Street within the fundamentally strong downtown

submarket, the multifamily project will be one of the area’s first new

developments to offer attainable rents. The new development will feature

an innovative, modern design with a focus on in-demand amenities

including on-site management, gated parking, parcel storage, a pool and

a fitness area. The project is being engineered to maximize efficiencies

in design and construction, and should benefit from its proximity to

major employment centers and transportation corridors.

“This loan aligns with our strategy of providing short-term, fixed-rate

capital to high-quality sponsors with strong projects in markets that we

believe exhibit compelling growth prospects,” said Jonathan Roth,

Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 3650 REIT. “We are pleased to provide

the financing for this innovative development, which will contribute

towards addressing the affordability gap in rental housing in the

Phoenix market.”

“The team at 3650 REIT brought a wealth of experience to the

underwriting of this loan,” said Pat Watts, Partner at Greenlight

Communities. “They understand our business plan and provided us with a

highly attractive financing solution that will help bring this

much-needed project to completion.”

The Phoenix metropolitan area is an emerging technology hub that

features a diverse and well-educated population. According to CBRE data,

Greater Phoenix is home to more than 83,000 high-tech employees with

metro employment growing 33.5 percent over a five-year period. Moreover,

the area’s labor pipeline is supported by a collection of major

universities and college systems including Arizona State University,

which U.S. News and World Report named the most innovative university in

the nation for three consecutive years.

Churchill Commercial Capital, a commercial mortgage banking company in

Phoenix, was responsible for arranging the financing.

About 3650 REIT

3650 (“Thirty-Six Fifty”) REIT is a relationship lender providing

tailored fixed-rate bridge and long-term financing solutions to

commercial real estate (“CRE”) investors. 3650 REIT’s unique

fully-integrated platform enables it to service the loans it provides

throughout their lifecycles, to ensure a close alignment of interests

with its borrowers. 3650 REIT’s co-Founders and Managing Partners, Toby

Cobb, Justin Kennedy and Jonathan Roth, have played leading roles in the

evolution of the CRE debt markets with track records of success across

CRE lending, mortgage banking, capital markets, loan servicing and

distressed credit management. Headquartered in Miami, Florida with

offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, 3650 REIT

is well positioned to lend on properties located throughout the country.

For more information, visit: www.3650REIT.com.

About Greenlight Communities

The founding partners of Greenlight Communities, Rob Lyles, Dan Richards

and Pat Watts, are proud to continue a long-standing tradition of

innovative, quality real estate development. Formerly operating under

the Starpointe and Deco marquees, one of the largest and most respected

for sale and for rent multi-family development companies in Arizona,

Scottsdale-based Greenlight is focused on developing attainable rental

housing under the Cabana brand.

Contacts

Media:

Jason Chudoba, ICR for 3650 REIT

Jason.Chudoba@icrinc.com

| 646-277-1249

