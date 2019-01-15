PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3650 REIT, a relationship lender providing tailored fixed-rate bridge
and long-term financing solutions to commercial real estate investors,
has funded a $27.5 million senior construction loan to Greenlight
Communities for the development of a 252-unit attainable multifamily
project in Phoenix, Arizona.
Located at 4235 N. 12th Street within the fundamentally strong downtown
submarket, the multifamily project will be one of the area’s first new
developments to offer attainable rents. The new development will feature
an innovative, modern design with a focus on in-demand amenities
including on-site management, gated parking, parcel storage, a pool and
a fitness area. The project is being engineered to maximize efficiencies
in design and construction, and should benefit from its proximity to
major employment centers and transportation corridors.
“This loan aligns with our strategy of providing short-term, fixed-rate
capital to high-quality sponsors with strong projects in markets that we
believe exhibit compelling growth prospects,” said Jonathan Roth,
Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 3650 REIT. “We are pleased to provide
the financing for this innovative development, which will contribute
towards addressing the affordability gap in rental housing in the
Phoenix market.”
“The team at 3650 REIT brought a wealth of experience to the
underwriting of this loan,” said Pat Watts, Partner at Greenlight
Communities. “They understand our business plan and provided us with a
highly attractive financing solution that will help bring this
much-needed project to completion.”
The Phoenix metropolitan area is an emerging technology hub that
features a diverse and well-educated population. According to CBRE data,
Greater Phoenix is home to more than 83,000 high-tech employees with
metro employment growing 33.5 percent over a five-year period. Moreover,
the area’s labor pipeline is supported by a collection of major
universities and college systems including Arizona State University,
which U.S. News and World Report named the most innovative university in
the nation for three consecutive years.
Churchill Commercial Capital, a commercial mortgage banking company in
Phoenix, was responsible for arranging the financing.
About 3650 REIT
3650 (“Thirty-Six Fifty”) REIT is a relationship lender providing
tailored fixed-rate bridge and long-term financing solutions to
commercial real estate (“CRE”) investors. 3650 REIT’s unique
fully-integrated platform enables it to service the loans it provides
throughout their lifecycles, to ensure a close alignment of interests
with its borrowers. 3650 REIT’s co-Founders and Managing Partners, Toby
Cobb, Justin Kennedy and Jonathan Roth, have played leading roles in the
evolution of the CRE debt markets with track records of success across
CRE lending, mortgage banking, capital markets, loan servicing and
distressed credit management. Headquartered in Miami, Florida with
offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, 3650 REIT
is well positioned to lend on properties located throughout the country.
For more information, visit: www.3650REIT.com.
About Greenlight Communities
The founding partners of Greenlight Communities, Rob Lyles, Dan Richards
and Pat Watts, are proud to continue a long-standing tradition of
innovative, quality real estate development. Formerly operating under
the Starpointe and Deco marquees, one of the largest and most respected
for sale and for rent multi-family development companies in Arizona,
Scottsdale-based Greenlight is focused on developing attainable rental
housing under the Cabana brand.
