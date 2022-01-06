Remote work has potential to boost employment for those with disabilities

PHOENIX — The pandemic has depressed employment all over the world, but for those living with a disability, employment challenges were a reality long before COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. have some type of disability, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, only 17.9% of people with a disability were employed, down from 19.3% the previous year.

But the increase in remote work, prompted by office closures during the pandemic, has the potential to improve the employment rates for millions of people living with a disability. Tools for remote work, including Zoom, Slack and Google Docs, are designed to be accessible for all.

Jason Clement, who works remotely, is the vice president of the Aetna One Advocate program, but his professional and personal journey came with profound challenges.

“With my particular eye disorder, it’s degenerative, so it slowly gets progressively worse as you get older and older,” said Clement, who grew up in Arizona.

He was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder in which the retina breaks down over the years.