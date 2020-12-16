Renalogic Completes Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Report under AT-C Section 205

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chronickidneydiseasemanagement--Renalogic, an industry leader in dialysis risk management and cost containment, announced that it has completed its Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (AT-C section 205, Examination Engagements) of the AICPA that was performed by an independent auditing firm.
Completion of the SOC 2 Type II examination indicates that selected Renalogic processes, procedures, and controls have been formally evaluated and tested by an independent accounting and auditing firm. The examination included the company's controls related to the 2017 Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security and Privacy.
For more than a decade, Renalogic has been using data to mitigate chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis risk for health plans and their members. Last month, Renalogic introduced CareINSIGHTS.ai as the company's next evolution of intervention powered by predictive modeling and artificial intelligence. "Our track record of industry-leading innovation commands maintaining procedures that ensure the highest standard of care for data, security and privacy," Mark Masson, President at Renalogic, said. "Receiving SOC 2 Certification reflects our continued commitment to organizational discipline, efficiency, and effectiveness. SOC 2 Certification is an integral part of providing exemplary service and the best possible outcomes for our clients, patients, and members."
CareINSIGHTS.ai is the first-of-its-kind clinical intervention program powered by AI-based predictive modeling and is proven to help bend the catastrophic claims cost curve for health plans and their members. CareINSIGHTS.ai is the industry's most advanced kidney care management program combining intelligence with tailored intervention to reduce associated risk.
About Renalogic
Renalogic has been the industry leader in dialysis risk management and cost containment for nearly 20 years and continues to innovate through the impact of its Kidney Dialysis Avoidance Program (KDAP) and Kidney Disease Prevention Program. The Company leverages innovation to revolutionize dialysis risk management while reducing the dialysis incident rate in every population it touches. Every chronic condition leading to kidney disease is manageable and even preventable when identified early. For more information, please visit www.renalogic.com.
