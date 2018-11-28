SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenovaCare, Inc., (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com)

today announced an equity financing for $15.5 million from Kalen Capital

Corporation, the family office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, majority

shareholder and Chairman of RenovaCare. This increases his family

office’s total equity investment in RenovaCare since 2013 to over $20

million.

“Our long-term investment in RenovaCare speaks to our conviction that

patients worldwide urgently need and deserve our regenerative SkinGun™

therapy, which sprays a patient’s own stem cells for rapid

self-healing,” stated Mr. Harmel S. Rayat.

“I’m more confident than ever in our mission to replace painful and

costly skin grafting surgeries with an ultra-gentle healing mist of

one’s own skin cells. I believe we are in the right place, at the right

time and with the right technology.”

To see remarkable ‘before-after’ patient recovery using the SkinGun™,

please watch

this video.

Today’s investment round is earmarked to advance the Company’s

regulatory approval process and clinical trial program. Mr. Rayat’s

previous investment rounds enabled pre-clinical development, product

engineering, and intellectual property filings.

“This $15.5 million equity round, which consists of $14,407,500 in cash

and the conversion by Kalen Capital of the $1,095,000 of debt owed,

provides us with ample funds. We can now pursue human clinical trials

for the SkinGun™, further strengthen our patent portfolio, bolster our

management team and investigate the use of our cell spray technology for

medical conditions beyond burns,” stated Mr. Thomas Bold, President of

RenovaCare.

Over 70 patients with various types of severe second-degree burns have

been treated to-date on an experimental basis with the technology

underlying the RenovaCare SkinGun™.

Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many patients left

the hospital within days, avoiding painful skin graft surgeries and

potentially weeks of hospitalization.

Patients who undergo skin grafting, today’s default treatment of care,

can remain hospitalized for weeks and even months and often must endure

multiple painful and costly surgeries and prolonged physical therapy.

These patients can suffer from the psychological effects of

disfigurement caused by permanent scarring and often cope with the

ongoing use of pain medications and protracted joint mobility issues.

RenovaCare has developed its novel SkinGun™ as a potential alternative

to skin grafting and other options, such as in-vitro cultured epithelial

grafts that require a specialized and expensive external laboratory.

*RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not

available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the

Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration, if any, will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous

(self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs.

Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ,

the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses

its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem

cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing

its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients

suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US

alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on

high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain

therapeutics.

For additional information, please call Drew Danielson at: 888-398-0202

or visit: https://renovacareinc.com

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://renovacareinc.com/investors/register/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/renovacareinc

or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renovacarercar

Contacts

Amit Singh, 1-888-398-0202

contact@renovacareinc.com

