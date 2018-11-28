SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenovaCare, Inc., (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com)
today announced an equity financing for $15.5 million from Kalen Capital
Corporation, the family office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, majority
shareholder and Chairman of RenovaCare. This increases his family
office’s total equity investment in RenovaCare since 2013 to over $20
million.
“Our long-term investment in RenovaCare speaks to our conviction that
patients worldwide urgently need and deserve our regenerative SkinGun™
therapy, which sprays a patient’s own stem cells for rapid
self-healing,” stated Mr. Harmel S. Rayat.
“I’m more confident than ever in our mission to replace painful and
costly skin grafting surgeries with an ultra-gentle healing mist of
one’s own skin cells. I believe we are in the right place, at the right
time and with the right technology.”
To see remarkable ‘before-after’ patient recovery using the SkinGun™,
please watch
this video.
Today’s investment round is earmarked to advance the Company’s
regulatory approval process and clinical trial program. Mr. Rayat’s
previous investment rounds enabled pre-clinical development, product
engineering, and intellectual property filings.
“This $15.5 million equity round, which consists of $14,407,500 in cash
and the conversion by Kalen Capital of the $1,095,000 of debt owed,
provides us with ample funds. We can now pursue human clinical trials
for the SkinGun™, further strengthen our patent portfolio, bolster our
management team and investigate the use of our cell spray technology for
medical conditions beyond burns,” stated Mr. Thomas Bold, President of
RenovaCare.
Over 70 patients with various types of severe second-degree burns have
been treated to-date on an experimental basis with the technology
underlying the RenovaCare SkinGun™.
Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many patients left
the hospital within days, avoiding painful skin graft surgeries and
potentially weeks of hospitalization.
Patients who undergo skin grafting, today’s default treatment of care,
can remain hospitalized for weeks and even months and often must endure
multiple painful and costly surgeries and prolonged physical therapy.
These patients can suffer from the psychological effects of
disfigurement caused by permanent scarring and often cope with the
ongoing use of pain medications and protracted joint mobility issues.
RenovaCare has developed its novel SkinGun™ as a potential alternative
to skin grafting and other options, such as in-vitro cultured epithelial
grafts that require a specialized and expensive external laboratory.
*RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not
available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the
Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, if any, will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.
About RenovaCare
RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous
(self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs.
Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ,
the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses
its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem
cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing
its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients
suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US
alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on
high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain
therapeutics.
For additional information, please call Drew Danielson at: 888-398-0202
or visit: https://renovacareinc.com
