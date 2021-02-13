Rents on the rise in the Tucson market as demand grows

The Tucson market saw one of the highest increases in rental prices in the state last year due to growing demand and limited supply.

In February 2020, the vacancy rate for rental units was 5.8% and has now dropped to 3.6%.

Meanwhile, getting new projects underway has been hampered by construction delays and objections from neighborhoods that don’t want density and congestion.

Still, thousands of apartment units are under construction or in the planning stages.

Local rents have jumped 7.1% from last year, compared to 5.2% for Arizona as a whole. The national average dropped 1.2%, according to Apartment List data.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Tucson area is $825 and $1,103 for a two-bedroom.

The two-bedroom price is slightly higher than the national average of $1,092.

Tucson has seen eight straight months of rental increases, although prices are seen as affordable by the COVID-19 relocaters from places such as the San Francisco area where the median monthly rent for a two-bedroom unit is $2,294.