REPlantSolutions to Provide Plant Controls & Trunk Bus Products for Solar Industry

Arizona start-up to supply system solutions under license from First Solar
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REPlantSolutions, a recently-founded Arizona start-up, aims to support grid security and optimize the cost of photovoltaic (PV) solar electricity. Founded by First Solar alumni, the company supports the needs of solar developers and asset owners with field-proven solutions.
“We are proud to provide the solar industry with leading edge solutions under license from First Solar,” said Dr. Mahesh Morjaria, co-founder and chief executive officer, REPlantSolutions. “We have brought together some of the most experienced technologists in the industry to lead the transition to dispatchable, cost-optimized solar.”
REPlantSolutions will supply power plant controls (PPC), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to enable grid friendly power plants. It will also supply a DC Trunk Bus solution for photovoltaic (PV) modules from First Solar as well as other manufacturers to optimize DC collection. Extensively proven over a large installed base, these solutions will now be available to the broader solar industry.
“As utility-scale solar takes on an even larger role in generating America’s electricity, REPlantSolutions will help enable the vision of grid-flexible solar at scale,” said Raffi Garabedian, chief technology officer, First Solar. “We are excited for our former colleagues, and wish them well as they embark on this new enterprise.”
The industry-leading PPC/SCADA solution provided by REPlantSolutions has been deployed at over 70 sites in the United States, with a total capacity of over 10 gigawatts (GW). It has outperformed competing platforms, offering differentiators such as active power ramp rate controls, voltage droop profiles, automatic generation controls, plus PV and storage (PVS) scalability. The innovative DC Trunk Bus system reduces cost and simplifies the installation by providing a flexible DC collection system. It has been deployed at over 10 sites with a total capacity of over 2 gigawatts (GW).
About REPlantSolutions, LLC
Founded as an independent firm in 2020 by First Solar alumni, REPlantSolutions is an Arizona-based provider of field-proven system solutions, and consulting for the solar industry. Its industry-leading PPC/SCADA, and DC Trunk Bus collection system for photovoltaic (PV) modules are supplied under license from First Solar and are backed by extensive field deployment. For more information visit www.replantsolutions.com
Contacts
Steve Krum, APR
Street+Singer Strategic Communications
602.738.2636
