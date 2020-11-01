Replay Destinations Acquires Prime Development Parcels Adjacent to The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Replay Destinations (‘Replay’) has acquired real estate development parcels at The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. The planned private residential community will sit at the foot of Camelback Mountain, overlooking the Phoenician® Golf Club. Known as Ascent at The Phoenician®, the project will become a true legacy property in one of Arizona’s most celebrated locations. Replay has acquired the development parcels from affiliates of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (‘Host’), owner of The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort, which is consistently recognized as one of the world’s finest luxury resort destinations.
“Designed as a luxurious desert sanctuary in the heart of Scottsdale, Ascent at The Phoenician® will offer buyers the rare opportunity to live at one of the region’s most prestigious addresses. At this time when home is more important than ever, we have incorporated contemporary design, spacious indoor/outdoor living spaces, and private entrances in a world-class location to enjoy the beautiful desert,” said Gary Raymond, Managing Director, Replay Destinations.
Ascent at The Phoenician® will consist of approximately 195 properties, including condominiums at the base of Camelback Mountain and Ascent Golf Villas along the first fairway of the Phoenician® Golf Club. A planned private pool and fitness amenity tucked up against Camelback Mountain will be an intimate gathering place for wellness, socializing and relaxation. With views overlooking the new Phoenician® Golf Club and Camelback Mountain along with the city lights of Scottsdale, home designs will feature contemporary architecture integrating warm, natural materials, expansive windows and large outdoor living areas. Residents will also have a limited opportunity to join a Phoenician® Amenity Access Program that provides Ascent real estate owners with access to resort amenities, including the pools and fitness facility, as well as preferred pricing for golf, spa, food and beverage, and other services.
Reservations are now being accepted for the first release of luxury homes within the Ascent community – a limited collection of 30 golf villa homes situated on the first fairway of the new Phoenician® Golf Club and adjacent to the golf clubhouse and new Phoenician® Tavern Restaurant. Ranging from two bedrooms to three bedroom and den/office plans, the homes will offer spacious indoor living transitioning to generous outdoor living. Priced from $1,785,000, the Ascent Golf Villas offer private two-car garages with additional storage. Generous outdoor living areas include spectacular upper level patio decks opening to views of the golf course and Camelback Mountain. Priority reservations are being accepted via a formal Reservation Agreement along with a $5,000 refundable deposit. Reservation holders will have the ability to select a home at pre-construction pricing with final purchase contracts being written later this fall.
“With The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort’s recent renovation including new restaurant concepts, a fitness facility, The Phoenician® Spa and the redesigned Phoenician® Golf Club, our residents and their guests will be in the enviable position of having The Phoenician®, A Luxury Collection Resort and its world-class amenities at their doorstep,” Raymond said. “Ascent at The Phoenician® has already been well received by potential residents who love the location, amenities and the promise of luxury.”
Nathan And Associates Inc. was hired by Host to represent them in the marketing of the development parcels and were also responsible for marketing 51 finished lots on behalf of Replay.
Joe Bushong and Leslie Jenkins of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents for Ascent at The Phoenician®. For more information on real estate opportunities, call 480-534-4086 and to register for updates visit ascentatthephoenician.com.
About Replay Destinations
Replay Destinations is a fully integrated real estate development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada specializing in the destination home sector. With operations in the continental United States, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Replay’s team of strategists, planners, designers, marketers and builders create authentic and enduring places that become must-visit destinations for guests and potential real estate purchasers alike. Working with visionary private equity firms, landowners, municipalities, other developers and families with legacy holdings, Replay creates places that the marketplace thinks of first and likes best, which in turn enhances the destination’s economic impact and market awareness. Replay’s outlook is global, long term and broad-based, and is supported by strong, goal-oriented, time- and budget-sensitive business practices. Replay was founded in 2007 and has more than $2 billion in real estate in planning and development. Visit www.replaydestinations.com for more information.
