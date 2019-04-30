Measures Designed to Block Fraudulent Impressions Are Working

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Economic losses due to bot fraud are expected to total $5.8 billion

globally this year, but for the first time ever more fraud will be

stopped in 2019 than will succeed, according to the fourth Bot Baseline

report from White Ops and the ANA (Association of National Advertisers).

The monetary losses, while significant, are an improvement over the $6.5

billion reported in the previous study released in 2017. The 11 percent

decline in two years is particularly noteworthy considering that digital

ad spending increased by 25.4 percent between 2017 and 2019.

“We are coming off a year of unprecedented industry collaboration that

has proved to be a powerful tool for tackling ad fraud at a global

scale,” said Tamer Hassan, CEO and Co-founder at White Ops. “But it is

important to remember that fraud will always follow the money. As

spending moves into new ad frontiers like CTV, it is increasingly

important for marketers to stay vigilant and to recognize that fraud is

a cybersecurity problem, not merely a measurement challenge and cannot

be handled as such.”

The study revealed that while fraud attempts amount to 20-35

percent of all ad impressions throughout the year, the amount of fraud

that gets through and gets paid for is now much smaller. For the first

time, the majority of those fraudulent impressions are now

getting invalidated by demand-side platforms (DSPs) or supply-side

platforms (SSPs), filtered as SIVT before being paid for, or invalidated

later via claw backs (the recovery of ad spend after a campaign has

run). Absent of these measures, fraud losses would have grown to an

estimated $14 billion annually, the report said.

When broken down by category, the report showed that eight percent of

display advertising impressions are fraudulent (down from nine percent

in 2017) while 14 percent of video ads are fake (down from 22 percent).

Key findings in the 2019 Bot Baseline Report were presented today at the

ANA’s annual Advertising Financial Management Conference.

“The decrease in ad fraud suggests that the war on fraud is winnable,”

said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “Less fraud means more resources can be

devoted to brand and business building.”

Key findings, and factors that contributed to decline in ad fraud

include:



  • Ads.txt, which was created by the IAB Tech Lab to help publishers
    create lists of authorized media sellers, has worked to reduce desktop
    spoofing. The rates for desktop ad fraud were the lowest in the
    history of the report.


  • It has become more expensive and less efficient to buy sophisticated,
    realistic bot traffic. Many bot traffic vendors have been driven out
    of business or underground, reducing the availability of bot traffic
    sold at “retail” on the open web to anyone with a credit card. Efforts
    by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and their Certified
    Against Fraud program, coupled with groups working together to
    dismantle botnets, have drastically reduced both the supply and the
    demand for traffic from vendors that are caught selling bot traffic.
    Today, more sophisticated bot buying operations have been forced
    underground, to invitation-only forums and chat rooms, which require a
    more sophisticated buyer.


  • More programmatic dollars are transacted through platforms with
    built-in fraud prevention measures. Advertisers are directing more of
    their money through buying channels with dedicated, independent fraud
    prevention measures, an option that wasn’t available at the time of
    the original study in 2014. Today, there are third-party security
    firms treating fraud-fighting as a dedicated function. When security
    is separated from audience and media intelligence, collaboration
    across platforms becomes substantially easier to scale. These measures
    help marketers avoid bidding on invalid traffic by default, without
    extra effort.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

The study recommended that marketers take the following steps to help

reduce ad fraud:



  • Work with the buy-side platforms who are building in fraud detection,
    requiring ads.txt, and pushing the adoption of new protections like
    app-ads.txt.


  • Work with the sell-side platforms who are helping everyone, including
    the long-tail publishers that make the web so great, to adopt
    protections like ads.txt and transparency-supporting standards like
    VAST 4.1.


  • Reject the temptation of buying “for tonnage,” i.e., space on
    high-risk and less valuable placements, which are filled with
    undisclosed incentivized inventory and adware.


  • Push for the right to hold every platform, ad format, and buying
    channel to the same high standard of independent validatability.

METHODOLOGY

Fifty ANA member companies participated in this year’s study. White Ops

worked with brand advertisers and their agencies to analyze digital

advertising activity data between August 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

ABOUT THE ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for

individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the

interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of

the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership

that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the

industry. The ANA’s membership includes more than 1,850 companies and

organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 100,000 industry

professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion

in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of

more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 750 marketing

solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science

and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and

vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit

ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the

understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and

marketing communities.

ABOUT WHITE OPS

White Ops is a cybersecurity company that protects the Internet from

malicious bot activity. Globally, software-as-a-service from White Ops

determines the validity of nearly 100 billion transactions per day on

behalf of over 200 customers. Our proactive adaptation, Internet-scale,

and multi-layered methodology have made us the platform of choice for

some of the largest and most forward-thinking platforms and brands. For

more information, visit www.whiteops.com.

