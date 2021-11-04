Report predicts a boom in Hispanic homebuying over next two decades

PHOENIX – Arizona is one of the top five states in the U.S. adding Latino homebuyers in the past 10 years, with nearly 82,000 new homeowners, according to a 2021 study by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

That and other data are part of the annual report “Datos: The State of Arizona’s Hispanic Market,” a compilation of studies put out by the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to highlight the importance of the Hispanic community’s contribution to the state and national economies.

This year’s report focused on Latinos and housing, predicting that 70% of new homeowners nationwide will be Latino through 2040. Nationally, Hispanic buying power was $1.9 trillion in 2020, up 87% from 2010.

Housing is the basis for overall community growth, said Gloria Muñoz, executive director of the Housing Authority of Maricopa County.

“We need to rethink housing,” said Muñoz, who discussed the report at an online news conference last week. “Housing, I tell everyone, is the base. From your home you go to work, you go to a school. At home, you recover when you’re tired.”