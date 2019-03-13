SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynamic
Water Technologies saved thousands of gallons of water and cut
operating costs at a federal building in Georgia as part of a government
study to find alternative technologies to conserve energy and water. As
a result, the report recommends
governmentwide adoption of the company’s electrochemical process water
treatment technology.
In late 2018, the General Services Administration released a report
based on a multi-month study at the 242,000 square-foot Juliette Gordon
Low Federal Building in Savannah, Ga. The building has two cooling
towers that used traditional chemical water treatment for the cooling
water circulating through the two chiller condensers.
“Cooling tower-related water consumption is one of largest potable water
loads within buildings in the United States, with substantial building
water use associated with heating and cooling,” the report notes.
“Reducing water consumption is a priority. … These factors have brought
about the investigation of cost-effective opportunities to reduce water
use, such as alternative water treatment technologies for cooling
towers.”
The study took place from July to October in 2017. Researchers found
that the system effectively treated the water without the expense of
added chemicals and reduced water use by 32 percent.
Mike Boyko, chief executive officer for the Scottsdale-based Dynamic
Water Technologies, was not surprised by the results. He’s been working
to convince businesses and government agencies for the past four years
since founding the company about the incredible savings in water that
DWT can help realize.
“Participating in this government study is just another step toward
showing how much more U.S. businesses can be doing to conserve
water,” Boyko said. “We are thrilled with the results and the GSA’s
recommendation that our systems be used at additional governmental
facilities.”
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory assessed Dynamic Water’s system
during the study. The study was to determine whether the electrochemical
process would:
Save water and water/sewer costs by reducing the amount of blowdown
required, allowing the system to operate at higher cycles of
concentration;
Eliminate the need for water treatment chemicals for scale, corrosion
and biological growth;
Increase chiller efficiency by preventing scaling and removing some of
the existing scale, which improves heat transfer; and
Maintain very low corrosion rates.
In all instances, Dynamic Water’s system met or exceeded expectations.
Boyko said the results are similar at installations
throughout the Southwest and worldwide that have installed and are using
the electrochemical system to treat industrial process water.
In 2018, Dynamic Water Technologies was a finalist
for the Small Business Innovator of the Year Award presented annually by
the Arizona Technology Council.
ABOUT DYNAMIC WATER TECHNOLOGIES
Water Technologies is a Scottsdale-based company that provides
electrochemical treatment of process water allowing businesses to use
the water for 50-100 percent more cycles than traditional chemical-based
approaches. Dynamic Water uses electrolysis to treat the water and
release it back into cooling towers onsite without using acids or
inhibitors and only a minimal amount of bleach. End users report
significant savings in operational costs as a result of not using acids
and inhibitors, not paying for disposal of contaminated water, using
less energy than other treatment methods, and reducing water usage
between 10-40 percent in cooling systems. Clients
worldwide include NASA, Roche Molecular Systems, Los Angeles City Hall,
Transwestern commercial real estate company and Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Contact Dynamic Water Technologies at info@dynamicwater.com,
or call (480) 289-2401.
