SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynamic

Water Technologies saved thousands of gallons of water and cut

operating costs at a federal building in Georgia as part of a government

study to find alternative technologies to conserve energy and water. As

a result, the report recommends

governmentwide adoption of the company’s electrochemical process water

treatment technology.

In late 2018, the General Services Administration released a report

based on a multi-month study at the 242,000 square-foot Juliette Gordon

Low Federal Building in Savannah, Ga. The building has two cooling

towers that used traditional chemical water treatment for the cooling

water circulating through the two chiller condensers.

“Cooling tower-related water consumption is one of largest potable water

loads within buildings in the United States, with substantial building

water use associated with heating and cooling,” the report notes.

“Reducing water consumption is a priority. … These factors have brought

about the investigation of cost-effective opportunities to reduce water

use, such as alternative water treatment technologies for cooling

towers.”

The study took place from July to October in 2017. Researchers found

that the system effectively treated the water without the expense of

added chemicals and reduced water use by 32 percent.

Mike Boyko, chief executive officer for the Scottsdale-based Dynamic

Water Technologies, was not surprised by the results. He’s been working

to convince businesses and government agencies for the past four years

since founding the company about the incredible savings in water that

DWT can help realize.

“Participating in this government study is just another step toward

showing how much more U.S. businesses can be doing to conserve

water,” Boyko said. “We are thrilled with the results and the GSA’s

recommendation that our systems be used at additional governmental

facilities.”

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory assessed Dynamic Water’s system

during the study. The study was to determine whether the electrochemical

process would:



  • Save water and water/sewer costs by reducing the amount of blowdown
    required, allowing the system to operate at higher cycles of
    concentration;


  • Eliminate the need for water treatment chemicals for scale, corrosion
    and biological growth;


  • Increase chiller efficiency by preventing scaling and removing some of
    the existing scale, which improves heat transfer; and


  • Maintain very low corrosion rates.

In all instances, Dynamic Water’s system met or exceeded expectations.

Boyko said the results are similar at installations

throughout the Southwest and worldwide that have installed and are using

the electrochemical system to treat industrial process water.

In 2018, Dynamic Water Technologies was a finalist

for the Small Business Innovator of the Year Award presented annually by

the Arizona Technology Council.

ABOUT DYNAMIC WATER TECHNOLOGIES

Dynamic

Water Technologies is a Scottsdale-based company that provides

electrochemical treatment of process water allowing businesses to use

the water for 50-100 percent more cycles than traditional chemical-based

approaches. Dynamic Water uses electrolysis to treat the water and

release it back into cooling towers onsite without using acids or

inhibitors and only a minimal amount of bleach. End users report

significant savings in operational costs as a result of not using acids

and inhibitors, not paying for disposal of contaminated water, using

less energy than other treatment methods, and reducing water usage

between 10-40 percent in cooling systems. Clients

worldwide include NASA, Roche Molecular Systems, Los Angeles City Hall,

Transwestern commercial real estate company and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Contact Dynamic Water Technologies at info@dynamicwater.com,

or call (480) 289-2401.

