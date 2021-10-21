Required 10-digit local dialing kicks in Sunday in Tucson, much of Arizona

Tucson residents are among millions of Arizonans who will have to start dialing the area code along with the local seven-digit number when making phone calls this Sunday.

The change — made to accommodate a new national mental-health crisis hotline — will affect millions of phone users in area codes 520, which covers Tucson and Southern Arizona, as well as in area codes 480 in the East Valley of the Phoenix area and 928, which includes Flagstaff and much of Northern Arizona.

Phone users in the 602 area code in central Phoenix and the 623 code in the West Valley will be unaffected by the change.

All phones affected

The new dialing procedure applies to all calls, regardless of whether they are being made on a cell phone, landline, digital cable phone or a voice-over internet protocol (Voice over IP or VoIP) system.

Based on U.S. census data, the change will affect more than 2 million Arizonans, or nearly a third of the state’s population. Nationally, the change will affect 90 area codes in 35 states, plus the U.S. territory Guam.