SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced that Rob Douglas, chief operating officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, beginning at approximately 9:10 a.m. (Mountain Standard Time) at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.
More information about this event, including a live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the conference.
About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.
Contacts
For investors
Amy Wakeham
+1 858.836.5000
For media
Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.6798