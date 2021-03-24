Responsive Nonprofit Summit Rallies Leaders Growing Global Generosity

During the summit, attendees will hear from nonprofit and thought leaders, participate in hands-on, discussion-driven workshops during breakout sessions, and build lasting connections with like-minded peers. Sessions will cover the in-the-trenches case studies, as well as the latest in research and responsive fundraising strategies nonprofit teams are currently using to grow.

“The fundraisers who attend have a responsive mindset,” said Virtuous CMO Noah Barnett. “They’re thinking about fundraising differently and they know donors deserve better. That we’re moving from direct response to responsive, and impersonal to personal. They’re the ones who are leading the most important causes in the world and thriving in the face of uncertainty because they’re adapting quickly, pivoting to donor-centric fundraising, and building a bridge to connect supporters to their story.”