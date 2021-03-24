Responsive Nonprofit Summit Rallies Leaders Growing Global Generosity

The two-day virtual summit will bring together 2,000+ forward-thinking fundraisers from top global nonprofits to inspire connection and growth
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#giving--Virtuous, the world's leading responsive fundraising platform for nonprofits, will bring together some of the world’s most forward-thinking fundraisers from the international nonprofit community for its third Responsive Nonprofit Summit held virtually April 14-15, 2021. The two-day virtual learning experience will focus on equipping nonprofit fundraisers and leaders with the connections and insights they need to grow in 2021 and beyond.
During the summit, attendees will hear from nonprofit and thought leaders, participate in hands-on, discussion-driven workshops during breakout sessions, and build lasting connections with like-minded peers. Sessions will cover the in-the-trenches case studies, as well as the latest in research and responsive fundraising strategies nonprofit teams are currently using to grow.
“The fundraisers who attend have a responsive mindset,” said Virtuous CMO Noah Barnett. “They’re thinking about fundraising differently and they know donors deserve better. That we’re moving from direct response to responsive, and impersonal to personal. They’re the ones who are leading the most important causes in the world and thriving in the face of uncertainty because they’re adapting quickly, pivoting to donor-centric fundraising, and building a bridge to connect supporters to their story.”
This year’s speaker lineup includes:
Gail Perry, President & Founder, Gail Perry Group
Muneer Panjwani, VP of Foundation, Government, and Corporate Partnerships, The Trevor Project
Whitney Norman, VP of Client Solutions, Pursuant
Kevin Eckstrom, Chief Communications Officer, Washington National Cathedral
Scot Chisholm, CEO & Co-Founder, Classy
And 30+ more nonprofit industry leaders!
The first Responsive Nonprofit Summit was held in October 2019 with approximately 300 nonprofit leaders and fundraisers registered. Today, the attendee list has grown to nearly 3,000 fundraisers who are thinking differently about fundraising and how they engage with supporters.
Previous speakers have included Viktoria Harrison, co-creator of charity: water; Gail Perry, president and founder of Gail Perry Associates Philanthropy Consultants; Rubin Singh, CEO and founder of OneTenth Consulting; and Ryan Corry, chief strategy officer of St. Vincent de Paul.
For more information and to register for free, visit virtuous.org/summit/.
About Virtuous
Virtuous is a technology company committed to helping nonprofits grow generosity. Much more than a nonprofit CRM, Virtuous is a suite of responsive fundraising platforms designed to help nonprofit teams build better donor relationships and increase impact with confidence. Virtuous helps unify fundraising, marketing, and donor development activities, ridding teams of redundant back-office tasks, and surfacing the insights and signals needed to deliver dynamic donor experiences at scale. Learn more at virtuous.org.
Contacts
Beth Cochran, Wired PR
(602) 758-0750