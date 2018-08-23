In a recent column, I asked readers to give me some comments and feedback on the column. I encourage you to participate at www.JulieJason.com/survey if you have not already done so. I’ll keep the survey open until Wednesday, Aug. 29. I’ll share the results with you in an upcoming column. I look forward to your feedback.
Last week, I met with Bernadine Venditto, Keith Wolff and Janet Ursone of Junior Achievement (JA) to discuss my favorite topic, financial literacy education. It turns out that financial literacy is one of “three main pillars” that underpin JA’s work, explained Venditto, who is president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County (Conn.), a recent merger of two local JAs. Ursone is vice president of development, and Wolff is business development manager.
JA’s goal is to give students “knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.”
That work has not gone unnoticed. JA was recognized with the EIFLE Award for “Organization of the Year” by the Institute for Financial Literacy (www.FinancialLit.org), a nonprofit whose mission is to promote effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those who advance financial literacy education. (I’ve been the recipient of EIFLE Awards for two of my books, “Managing Retirement Wealth” and “The AARP Retirement Survival Guide.”)
Today’s world of easy credit, consumerism, student loan debt and the responsibility to invest for retirement elevates the importance of financial literacy education. Imagine if that education can start as early as grade school. JA programs start in kindergarten.
“No matter your age, once you learn a concept, such as budgeting, it’s something you don’t forget,” explained Venditto.
True enough. I recall a 4th-grade teacher talking about the stock market, something that I’ve never forgotten, so much so that it sparked my interest in a Wall Street career.
Starting early is impactful and important, especially given the time value of money. As Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, noted recently: “One of the reasons Americans don’t save enough for retirement is that they get started too late. By teaching teens today about the importance of contributing to 401(k)s and IRAs starting with their first job, we may be able to start addressing that issue.”
JA courses are taught in schools by corporate and community volunteers trained by JA.
Volunteering doesn’t just benefit the students. According to a Deloitte Impact Survey (https://tinyurl.com/DeloitteImpactSurvey), volunteers themselves develop stronger professional and leadership skills.
Are students interested in learning? A recent JA survey of teens said absolutely. Teens were asked if they thought it would be valuable to have personal finance classes in high school. An overwhelming 95 percent said yes. Ninety-one percent also said they sought financial advice; most (72 percent) reached out to their parents or guardians. See the 2018 JA Teens & Personal Finance Survey at https://tinyurl.com/JA2018Survey.
For an example of a JA middle school program, take a look at JA Economics for Success at https://tinyurl.com/JAEconomics. The program includes smart budgeting, wise credit use and minimizing financial risk to teach how to apply financial management skills regardless of income.
Let me make a request on behalf of the Fairfield County JA: If you are an alum and want to share your experiences, or if you have an interest in participating in a JA program as a volunteer, please send an email to JA at kwolff(at)jawct.org. To learn more, go to https://tinyurl.com/JAFairfiledCT.
For other parts of the country, to get more information on how to volunteer (companies and individuals), go to https://tinyurl.com/JAVolunteers.
To find a JA branch near you, go to https://tinyurl.com/JANearYou.
We’ll come back to the subject of financial literacy programs for children again in a few weeks.