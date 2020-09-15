Richard Dyer Promoted to TEGNA Senior Vice President and Kate Morris Named President and General Manager at KPNX

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Richard Dyer has been promoted to the role of senior vice president overseeing CBS affiliates WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina, and WFMY in Greensboro, North Carolina, in addition to his role as president and general manager at WUSA, the CBS affiliate in Washington, DC. Additionally, Kate Morris has been named president and general manager at KPNX, the NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona, effective September 28.
“We are proud to see these leaders take on new responsibilities,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “Richard is the unique leader who harnesses all his skills and work ethic to hold his team to the same accountability and high standards he holds for himself. He has fostered a culture of inclusiveness and collaboration that has allowed WUSA9 to grow into one of the most innovative media outlets in the region. Richard’s sincere desire to see people grow makes him a fantastic leader, coach and mentor.
“Kate’s exceptional leadership, passion for storytelling, focus on community engagement and previous experience in Phoenix make her the perfect choice for KPNX. With her focus on nurturing talent and creating a ‘one team’ culture of collaboration, she and the team will continue to bring the very best news and information to the Greater Phoenix community. A graduate of Arizona State University and life-long Cardinals fan, Kate and her family are looking forward to returning to the Phoenix area.”
About Richard Dyer
A DC native with extensive roots and appreciation for the DC-Virginia-Maryland community, Dyer joined WUSA in January of 2017. Since then, Dyer and his team have led a complete transformation of WUSA9, leading the station to broadcast ratings and revenue share growth while recruiting a talented and diverse team that ensures the station is a true reflection of its community.
Dyer and his team have transformed the station’s news and digital content, starting with morning news. Launched in 2018, Get Up DC! is one of the most innovative morning newscasts in the nation and has seen substantial ratings growth since its inception. In the 11 p.m. newscast, Dyer and his team launched a single anchor show to reflect the unique viewpoint of award-winning and longtime anchor Lesli Foster. And in late 2019, Dyer and his team created The Q and A, another first-of-its-kind program with anchor Bruce Johnson that dedicates the entire half hour to answering questions from the community. WUSA9 has gained share in morning, early evening and late news in the key 25-54 demographic from January-June (Source: Nielsen). The station’s digital growth has followed its ratings success, with video plays and digital visitors up more than 100 percent year-to-date over the same period in 2019 (Source: Google Analytics and YouTube).
Dyer currently serves on the Board of Directors of the United Way of the National Capital Region, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and The Maryland, DC, Delaware Broadcasters Association. In January, he was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Alumni Hall of Fame.
About Kate Morris
Kate Morris is joining KPNX from KTVB, the NBC affiliate in Boise, Idaho, where she served as president and general manager responsible for leading Idaho’s #1 news organization. Morris was named president and general manager in 2018 after previously serving seven years as executive news director. She joined the station in 2006 and, during her tenure at the station, participated in the TEGNA Executive Leadership Program.
During her tenure at KTVB, Morris led the team in transforming all of the station’s newscasts and growing audience across digital platforms. In 2020, KTVB launched The 208 at 5 p.m., creating an immersive audience experience focused on quality journalism, inspiring storytelling and community conversation around diverse issues. Under Morris’ leadership, KTVB also launched Boise’s first five-day a week lifestyle show, Idaho Today, during the COVID-19 pandemic. KTVB has increased its already dominant news share across all dayparts in 2020 (Source: Nielsen, Adults 25-54 Broadcast Share January-June 2020).
KTVB is also Idaho’s most-visited local news website and top-ranked local news mobile app. Year-to-date, total visitors have increased 148 percent and video plays have increased by more than 300 percent (Source: Google Analytics and YouTube, YTD through August 2020).
Under Morris’ leadership, the station has received seven National Edward R. Murrow awards, most recently for Excellence in Innovation. The station’s 2019 community service initiatives helped raise more than $4.2 million for Idaho non-profits, with 2020 already positioned to far exceed that number.
Prior to joining KTVB, Morris was a news producer for KSAZ in Phoenix. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Arizona State University.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide.
