today financial results for the three months and six months ended June
30, 2018. For the three month period ended June 30, 2018, Ring reported
oil and gas revenues of $29,924,883, compared to revenues of $14,503,309
for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30,
2018, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $59,816,274, compared
to $26,747,102 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, Ring reported net income of
$4,719,806, or $0.08 per diluted share. For the six months ended June
30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $10,385,440, or $0.17 per
diluted share. This compares to net income of $1,910,763, or $0.04 per
fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2017, and net
income of $3,190,044, or $0.06 per fully diluted share for the six month
period ended June 30, 2017.
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the net income included a
pre-tax “Unrealized Loss on Derivatives” of $1,099,273. Excluding this
item, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.09. For the
six months ended June 30, 2018, the net income included a pre-tax
“Unrealized Loss on Derivatives” of $1,889,974. Excluding this item, the
net income per diluted share would have been $0.20.
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, oil sales volume increased to
469,446 barrels, compared to 306,402 barrels for the same period in
2017, a 53.2% increase, and gas sales volume increased to 319,056 MCF
(thousand cubic feet), compared to 190,044 MCF for the same period in
2017, a 67.8% increase. On a barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”) basis for
the three months ended June 30, 2018, production sales increased to
522,622 BOEs, compared to 338,076 BOEs for the same period in 2017, a
54.5% increase, and 514,869 BOEs for the first quarter of 2018, a 1.5%
increase. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, oil sales volume
increased to 949,310 barrels, compared to 546,662 barrels for the same
period in 2017, a 73.6% increase, and gas sales volume increased to
529,087 MCF, compared to 358,393 MCF for the same period in 2017, a
47.6% increase. On a BOE basis for the six months ended June 30, 2018,
production sales increased to 1,037,491 BOEs, compared to 606,394 BOEs
for the same period in 2017, a 71.1% increase.
The average commodity prices received by the Company were $61.70 per
barrel of oil and $3.02 per MCF of natural gas for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, compared to $45.34 per barrel of oil and $3.22 per MCF of
natural gas for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The average prices
received for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $61.21 per barrel
of oil and $3.24 per MCF of natural gas, compared to $46.81 per barrel
of oil and $3.23 per MCF of natural gas for the six month period ended
June 30, 2017.
Lease operating expenses, including production taxes, for the three
months ended June 30, 2018 were $15.43 per BOE, a 24% increase from the
prior year. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including
accretion, increased 13.5% to $17.82 per BOE. General and administrative
costs, which included a $1,002,348 charge for stock based compensation,
were $6.03 per BOE, a 14% decrease. For the six months ended June 30,
2018, lease operating expenses, including production taxes, were $14.72
per BOE, a 19% increase. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs,
including accretion, were $17.32 per BOE, a 17.7% increase, and general
and administrative costs, which included a $2,083,547 charge for stock
based compensation, were $6.01 per BOE, a 30% decrease.
Cash provided by operating activities, before changes in working
capital, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was
$17,389,257, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, and $36,557,519, or $0.61
per fully diluted share, compared to $8,791,004 and $16,012,940, or
$0.17 and $0.32 per fully diluted share for the same periods in 2017.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and other non-cash items
(“Adjusted EBITDA”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was
$17,306,266, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, and $36,510,058, or $0.61
per fully diluted share, compared to $8,743,693 and $15,848,950, or
$0.17 and $0.31 in 2017. (See accompanying table for a reconciliation of
net income to adjusted EBITDA).
On June 20, 2018, the Company announced it had increased the borrowing
base on its $500 million senior secured credit facility from $60 million
to $175 million. There was no outstanding debt on the Company’s $500
million senior secured credit facility at June 30, 2018.
Mr. Kelly Hoffman, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We
resolved a couple of minor drilling and production delays early in the
quarter and have seen our production continue to grow, exceeding 6,600
BOEs per day by the end of June. With the continued success of our
horizontal drilling and development program and the positive results
from both the North Gaines and Brushy Canyon wells, that growth will not
only continue but accelerate, moving us closer to our goal of cash flow
positive by the end of the year. We continue to see many acquisition
opportunities in both the Central Basin Platform and Delaware Basin. We
have increased our borrowing base to $175 million on our senior secured
credit facility and will continue to look for opportunities that will be
immediately accretive to the Company and its shareholders.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 includes a non-cash
charge for stock based compensation of $1,002,348. Net income for the
six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a non-cash charge for stock
based compensation of $2,083,547. Excluding such items, the Company’s
net loss would have been $0.09 per diluted share for the three months
ended June 30, 2018, and net earnings of $0.20 for the six months ended
June 30, 2018. The Company believes results excluding these items are
more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and,
therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company
and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas
producing companies.
About Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and
production company with current operations in Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties,
including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s
strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with
the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and its other
filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the
Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including,
but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil
and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or
gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both
domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and
other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents
set forth by the Company.
RING ENERGY, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Oil and Gas Revenues
$
29,924,883
$
14,503,309
$
59,816,274
$
26,747,102
Costs and Operating Expenses
.
Oil and gas production costs
6,638,313
3,514,375
12,420,223
6,219,746
Oil and gas production taxes
1,428,995
691,174
2,854,877
1,274,438
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
9,144,115
5,136,426
17,645,494
8,610,445
Asset retirement obligation accretion
164,670
173,573
325,790
310,749
General and administrative expense
3,151,231
2,366,149
6,237,211
5,207,260
Total Costs and Operating Expenses
20,527,324
11,881,697
39,483,595
21,622,638
Income from Operations
9,397,559
2,621,612
20,332,679
5,124,464
Other Income (Expense)
Interest Income
82,991
47,311
91,944
163,990
Interest Expense
-
-
(44,483
)
-
Realized loss on derivatives
(2,402,426
)
-
(3,877,452
)
-
Unrealized loss on change in fair value of derivatives
(1,099,273
)
-
(1,889,974
)
-
Net Other Income (Expense)
(3,418,708
)
47,311
(5,719,965
)
163,990
Income before Tax Provision
5,978,851
2,668,923
14,612,714
5,288,454
Provision for Income Taxes
(1,259,045
)
(758,160
)
(4,227,274
)
(2,098,410
)
Net Income
$
4,719,806
$
1,910,763
$
10,385,440
$
3,190,044
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.08
$
0.04
$
0.18
$
0.06
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.08
$
0.04
$
0.17
$
0.06
Basic Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding
60,388,029
49,156,895
58,412,825
49,135,929
Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding
61,964,010
50,474,397
59,967,309
50,434,490
COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change
Net Sales - BOE per day
5,743
3,715
55
%
Per BOE:
Average Sales Price
$
57.26
$
42.90
33
%
Lease Operating Expenses
12.70
10.40
22
%
Production Taxes
2.73
2.04
34
%
DD&A
17.50
15.19
15
%
Accretion
0.32
0.51
-37
%
General & Administrative Expenses
6.03
7.00
-14
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change
Net Sales - BOE per day
5,732
3,350
71
%
Per BOE:
Average Sales price
$
57.65
$
44.11
31
%
Lease Operating Expenses
11.97
10.26
17
%
Production Taxes
2.75
2.10
31
%
DD&A
17.01
14.20
20
%
Accretion
0.31
0.51
-39
%
General & Administrative Expenses
6.01
8.59
-30
%
RING ENERGY, INC.
BALANCE SHEET
June 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
13,431,146
$
15,006,581
Accounts receivable
11,344,504
12,833,883
Joint interest billing receivable
1,331,682
1,054,022
Prepaid expenses
437,733
229,438
Total Current Assets
26,545,065
29,123,924
Property and Equipment
Oil and natural gas properties subject to amortization
547,069,209
433,591,134
1,465,551
1,884,818
Total Property and Equipment
548,534,760
435,475,952
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(79,196,695
)
(61,864,932
)
Net Property and Equipment
469,338,065
373,611,020
Deferred Income Taxes
7,004,926
11,232,200
Deferred Financing Costs
565,415
135,342
Total Assets
$
503,453,471
$
414,102,486
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
36,887,834
$
44,475,163
Derivative liabilities
5,858,260
3,968,286
Total Current Liabilities
42,746,094
48,443,449
Asset retirement obligations
9,815,977
9,055,697
Total Liabilities
52,562,071
57,499,146
Stockholders' Equity
-
-
60,388
54,224
Additional paid-in capital
481,801,225
397,904,769
Accumulated deficit
(30,970,213
)
(41,355,653
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
450,891,400
356,603,340
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
503,453,471
$
414,102,486
RING ENERGY, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$
10,385,440
$
3,190,044
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
17,645,494
8,610,445
Asset retirement obligation accretion
325,790
310,749
Share-based compensation
2,083,547
1,803,292
Deferred income tax provision
3,068,670
1,787,513
Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation
1,158,604
310,897
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
1,889,974
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,211,719
(4,948,634
)
Prepaid expenses and retainers
(638,368
)
(57,620
)
Accounts payable
(3,587,329
)
7,424,473
Settlement of asset retirement obligation
(265,728
)
(309,511
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
33,277,813
18,121,648
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties
(3,270,000
)
(24,727,390
)
Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties
(113,507,857
)
(49,184,297
)
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets subject to depreciation
105,536
-
Purchase of inventory for development
-
(2,816,165
)
Purchase of equipment, vehicles and leasehold improvements
-
(186,599
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(116,672,321
)
(76,914,451
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Amounts paid for registration statement for future offerings
-
(157,200
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
81,819,073
-
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
81,819,073
(157,200
)
Net Decrease in Cash
(1,575,435
)
(58,950,003
)
Cash at Beginning of Period
15,006,581
71,086,381
Cash at End of Period
$
13,431,146
$
12,136,378
Supplemental Cash flow Information
Cash paid for interest
$
44,483
-
Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
Asset retirement obligation incurred during development
700,218
476,437
Use of inventory in property development
-
$
2,521,265
19,000,000
8,000,000
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
33,277,813
$
18,121,648
Change in operating assets and liabilities
3,279,706
(2,108,708
)
Cash flow from operations
$
36,557,519
$
16,012,940
Management believes that the non-GAAP measure of cash flow from
operations is useful information for investors because it is used
internally and is accepted by the investment community as a means of
measuring the Company's ability to fund its capital program. It is
also used by professional research analysts in providing investment
recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas
exploration and production industry.
RING ENERGY, INC.
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
NET INCOME
$
10,385,440
$
3,190,044
Net other income expense
5,719,965
(163,990
)
Realized loss on derivatives
(3,877,452
)
-
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,227,274
2,098,410
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
17,645,494
8,610,445
Accretion of discounted liabilities
325,790
310,749
Stock based compensation
2,083,547
1,803,292
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
36,510,058
$
15,848,950
.
