today financial results for the three months and six months ended June

30, 2018. For the three month period ended June 30, 2018, Ring reported

oil and gas revenues of $29,924,883, compared to revenues of $14,503,309

for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30,

2018, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $59,816,274, compared

to $26,747,102 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, Ring reported net income of

$4,719,806, or $0.08 per diluted share. For the six months ended June

30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $10,385,440, or $0.17 per

diluted share. This compares to net income of $1,910,763, or $0.04 per

fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2017, and net

income of $3,190,044, or $0.06 per fully diluted share for the six month

period ended June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the net income included a

pre-tax “Unrealized Loss on Derivatives” of $1,099,273. Excluding this

item, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.09. For the

six months ended June 30, 2018, the net income included a pre-tax

“Unrealized Loss on Derivatives” of $1,889,974. Excluding this item, the

net income per diluted share would have been $0.20.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, oil sales volume increased to

469,446 barrels, compared to 306,402 barrels for the same period in

2017, a 53.2% increase, and gas sales volume increased to 319,056 MCF

(thousand cubic feet), compared to 190,044 MCF for the same period in

2017, a 67.8% increase. On a barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”) basis for

the three months ended June 30, 2018, production sales increased to

522,622 BOEs, compared to 338,076 BOEs for the same period in 2017, a

54.5% increase, and 514,869 BOEs for the first quarter of 2018, a 1.5%

increase. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, oil sales volume

increased to 949,310 barrels, compared to 546,662 barrels for the same

period in 2017, a 73.6% increase, and gas sales volume increased to

529,087 MCF, compared to 358,393 MCF for the same period in 2017, a

47.6% increase. On a BOE basis for the six months ended June 30, 2018,

production sales increased to 1,037,491 BOEs, compared to 606,394 BOEs

for the same period in 2017, a 71.1% increase.

The average commodity prices received by the Company were $61.70 per

barrel of oil and $3.02 per MCF of natural gas for the quarter ended

June 30, 2018, compared to $45.34 per barrel of oil and $3.22 per MCF of

natural gas for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The average prices

received for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $61.21 per barrel

of oil and $3.24 per MCF of natural gas, compared to $46.81 per barrel

of oil and $3.23 per MCF of natural gas for the six month period ended

June 30, 2017.

Lease operating expenses, including production taxes, for the three

months ended June 30, 2018 were $15.43 per BOE, a 24% increase from the

prior year. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including

accretion, increased 13.5% to $17.82 per BOE. General and administrative

costs, which included a $1,002,348 charge for stock based compensation,

were $6.03 per BOE, a 14% decrease. For the six months ended June 30,

2018, lease operating expenses, including production taxes, were $14.72

per BOE, a 19% increase. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs,

including accretion, were $17.32 per BOE, a 17.7% increase, and general

and administrative costs, which included a $2,083,547 charge for stock

based compensation, were $6.01 per BOE, a 30% decrease.

Cash provided by operating activities, before changes in working

capital, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was

$17,389,257, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, and $36,557,519, or $0.61

per fully diluted share, compared to $8,791,004 and $16,012,940, or

$0.17 and $0.32 per fully diluted share for the same periods in 2017.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and other non-cash items

(“Adjusted EBITDA”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was

$17,306,266, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, and $36,510,058, or $0.61

per fully diluted share, compared to $8,743,693 and $15,848,950, or

$0.17 and $0.31 in 2017. (See accompanying table for a reconciliation of

net income to adjusted EBITDA).

On June 20, 2018, the Company announced it had increased the borrowing

base on its $500 million senior secured credit facility from $60 million

to $175 million. There was no outstanding debt on the Company’s $500

million senior secured credit facility at June 30, 2018.

Mr. Kelly Hoffman, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We

resolved a couple of minor drilling and production delays early in the

quarter and have seen our production continue to grow, exceeding 6,600

BOEs per day by the end of June. With the continued success of our

horizontal drilling and development program and the positive results

from both the North Gaines and Brushy Canyon wells, that growth will not

only continue but accelerate, moving us closer to our goal of cash flow

positive by the end of the year. We continue to see many acquisition

opportunities in both the Central Basin Platform and Delaware Basin. We

have increased our borrowing base to $175 million on our senior secured

credit facility and will continue to look for opportunities that will be

immediately accretive to the Company and its shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 includes a non-cash

charge for stock based compensation of $1,002,348. Net income for the

six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a non-cash charge for stock

based compensation of $2,083,547. Excluding such items, the Company’s

net loss would have been $0.09 per diluted share for the three months

ended June 30, 2018, and net earnings of $0.20 for the six months ended

June 30, 2018. The Company believes results excluding these items are

more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and,

therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company

and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas

producing companies.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and

production company with current operations in Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties,

including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s

strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and

uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with

the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and its other

filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the

Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in

the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including,

but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil

and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or

gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both

domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and

other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents

set forth by the Company.






 


 

 


 

 


 

 


RING ENERGY, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 






















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended








June 30,






June 30,










2018






2017






2018






2017


















 

Oil and Gas Revenues




$

29,924,883

 

 

 

$

14,503,309

 



$

59,816,274

 

 

 

$

26,747,102

 
















 

Costs and Operating Expenses











.





Oil and gas production costs





6,638,313





3,514,375





12,420,223





6,219,746


Oil and gas production taxes





1,428,995





691,174





2,854,877





1,274,438


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



9,144,115





5,136,426





17,645,494





8,610,445


Asset retirement obligation accretion




164,670





173,573





325,790





310,749


General and administrative expense



 

3,151,231

 

 

 

 

2,366,149

 



 

6,237,211

 

 

 

 

5,207,260

 
















 

Total Costs and Operating Expenses



 

20,527,324

 

 

 

 

11,881,697

 



 

39,483,595

 

 

 

 

21,622,638

 
















 

Income from Operations




 

9,397,559

 

 

 

 

2,621,612

 

 

 

 

20,332,679

 

 

 

 

5,124,464

 
















 

Other Income (Expense)














Interest Income






82,991





47,311





91,944





163,990


Interest Expense






-





-





(44,483

)




-


Realized loss on derivatives





(2,402,426

)




-





(3,877,452

)




-


Unrealized loss on change in fair value of derivatives


 

(1,099,273

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(1,889,974

)

 

 

 

-

 
















 

Net Other Income (Expense)



 

(3,418,708

)

 

 

 

47,311

 

 

 

 

(5,719,965

)

 

 

 

163,990

 
















 

Income before Tax Provision





5,978,851





2,668,923





14,612,714





5,288,454

















 

Provision for Income Taxes




 

(1,259,045

)

 

 

 

(758,160

)



 

(4,227,274

)

 

 

 

(2,098,410

)
















 

Net Income





$

4,719,806

 

 

 

$

1,910,763

 



$

10,385,440

 

 

 

$

3,190,044

 
















 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share



$

0.08




$

0.04




$

0.18




$

0.06


Diluted Earnings Per Common Share



$

0.08




$

0.04




$

0.17




$

0.06

















 
















 

Basic Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding



60,388,029





49,156,895





58,412,825





49,135,929


Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding



61,964,010





50,474,397





59,967,309





50,434,490





















 



 


 

 


 

 


COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS

 

 


















Three Months Ended June 30,







2018



2017



Change













 

Net Sales - BOE per day





5,743




3,715



55

%

Per BOE:









Average Sales Price



$

57.26



$

42.90



33

%













 

Lease Operating Expenses



12.70




10.40



22

%

Production Taxes




2.73




2.04



34

%

DD&A



17.50




15.19



15

%

Accretion



0.32




0.51



-37

%

General & Administrative Expenses



6.03




7.00



-14

%













 







Six Months Ended June 30,







2018



2017



Change













 

Net Sales - BOE per day



5,732




3,350



71

%

Per BOE:









Average Sales price


$

57.65



$

44.11



31

%













 

Lease Operating Expenses



11.97




10.26



17

%

Production Taxes



2.75




2.10



31

%

DD&A



17.01




14.20



20

%

Accretion



0.31




0.51



-39

%

General & Administrative Expenses



6.01




8.59



-30

%










 


 

 

 

 


 


 

 


RING ENERGY, INC.

BALANCE SHEET

 


















June 30,


 





December 31,











2018






2017













 

ASSETS






Current Assets






Cash


$

13,431,146




$

15,006,581


Accounts receivable



11,344,504





12,833,883


Joint interest billing receivable



1,331,682





1,054,022


Prepaid expenses


 

437,733

 



 

229,438

 

Total Current Assets


 

26,545,065

 



 

29,123,924

 

Property and Equipment






Oil and natural gas properties subject to amortization



547,069,209





433,591,134



Fixed assets subject to depreciation




 

1,465,551

 



 

1,884,818

 

Total Property and Equipment



548,534,760





435,475,952


Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


 

(79,196,695

)



 

(61,864,932

)

Net Property and Equipment


 

469,338,065

 



 

373,611,020

 

Deferred Income Taxes



7,004,926





11,232,200


Deferred Financing Costs


 

565,415

 



 

135,342

 

Total Assets


$

503,453,471

 



$

414,102,486

 











 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities






Accounts payable


$

36,887,834




$

44,475,163


Derivative liabilities


 

5,858,260

 



 

3,968,286

 

Total Current Liabilities


 

42,746,094

 



 

48,443,449

 











 

Asset retirement obligations


 

9,815,977

 



 

9,055,697

 

Total Liabilities


 

52,562,071

 



 

57,499,146

 











 

Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding





-





-



Common stock - $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;
60,388,029 shares and 54,224,029 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively





60,388





54,224


Additional paid-in capital



481,801,225





397,904,769


Accumulated deficit


 

(30,970,213

)



 

(41,355,653

)

Total Stockholders' Equity


 

450,891,400

 



 

356,603,340

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

503,453,471

 



$

414,102,486

 








 


 

 

 

 

 


 


 

 


RING ENERGY, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

 








Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,










2018






2017














 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities






Net income


$

10,385,440




$

3,190,044


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash






Provided by operating activities:






Depreciation, depletion and amortization



17,645,494





8,610,445


Asset retirement obligation accretion



325,790





310,749


Share-based compensation



2,083,547





1,803,292


Deferred income tax provision



3,068,670





1,787,513


Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation



1,158,604





310,897


Change in fair value of derivative instruments



1,889,974





-


Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable



1,211,719





(4,948,634

)

Prepaid expenses and retainers



(638,368

)




(57,620

)

Accounts payable



(3,587,329

)




7,424,473


Settlement of asset retirement obligation


 

(265,728

)



 

(309,511

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


 

33,277,813

 



 

18,121,648

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities






Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties



(3,270,000

)




(24,727,390

)

Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties



(113,507,857

)




(49,184,297

)

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets subject to depreciation



105,536





-


Purchase of inventory for development



-





(2,816,165

)

Purchase of equipment, vehicles and leasehold improvements


 

-

 



 

(186,599

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


 

(116,672,321

)



 

(76,914,451

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities






Amounts paid for registration statement for future offerings



-





(157,200

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



81,819,073





-


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


 

81,819,073

 



 

(157,200

)

Net Decrease in Cash



(1,575,435

)




(58,950,003

)

Cash at Beginning of Period


 

15,006,581

 



 

71,086,381

 

Cash at End of Period


$

13,431,146

 



$

12,136,378

 












 

Supplemental Cash flow Information






Cash paid for interest


$

44,483

 



 

-

 












 

Noncash Investing and Financing Activities






Asset retirement obligation incurred during development



700,218





476,437


Use of inventory in property development



-




$

2,521,265



Capitalized expenditures attributable to drilling projects
financed through current liabilities





19,000,000





8,000,000













 

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS












 

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

33,277,813




$

18,121,648


Change in operating assets and liabilities


 

3,279,706

 



 

(2,108,708

)












 

Cash flow from operations


$

36,557,519

 



$

16,012,940

 










 


Management believes that the non-GAAP measure of cash flow from
operations is useful information for investors because it is used
internally and is accepted by the investment community as a means of
measuring the Company's ability to fund its capital program. It is
also used by professional research analysts in providing investment
recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas
exploration and production industry.





 

 

 


 

 


RING ENERGY, INC.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 


















Six Months Ended








June 30,



June 30,









2018






2017













 

NET INCOME






$

10,385,440




$

3,190,044












 

Net other income expense






5,719,965





(163,990

)

Realized loss on derivatives






(3,877,452

)




-


Income tax expense (benefit)






4,227,274





2,098,410


Depreciation, depletion and amortization





17,645,494





8,610,445


Accretion of discounted liabilities





325,790





310,749


Stock based compensation






2,083,547





1,803,292












 

ADJUSTED EBITDA






$

36,510,058

 



$

15,848,950

 










 

.

