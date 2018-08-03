MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) has

scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

ET to discuss the 2018 second quarter and six month financial and

operating results. Ring expects to issue a press release summarizing

these results after the close of market on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

To participate, dial 877-709-8150 at least five minutes before the call

is to begin. Please reference the Ring Energy conference call.

International callers may also participate by dialing 201-689-8354. A

telephone replay will also be available for one week beginning two hours

after the completion of the live call, and can be accessed by dialing

877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers, and entering

the conference ID 13682437 when prompted. The results will also be

available via live and a 3 month archived webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130927.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and

production company with current operations in Texas.

www.ringenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties,

including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s

strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and

uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with

the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and other

filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the

Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in

the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including,

but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil

and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or

gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both

domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and

other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents

set forth by the Company.

Contacts

K M Financial, Inc.

Bill Parsons, 702-489-4447

