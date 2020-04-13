Rio Nuevo offering coronavirus grants to small firms in Tucson district

Rio Nuevo offering coronavirus grants to small firms in Tucson district

  • Updated
Downtown Tucson

The Rio Nuevo district is charged with redeveloping downtown Tucson and areas along Broadway.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Rio Nuevo downtown development district is offering grants totaling up to $2.5 million to help small businesses within the district’s boundaries survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

But eligible businesses will have to move fast – applications will only be accepted through Friday, April 17.

Rio Nuevo says the grant program, approved by the district’s board on April 8, allows affected businesses to apply for funds not covered under the Federal Paycheck Protection Plan, a small-business loan program through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Board did not set a grant limit but suggested quick turn-around for grants in the $5,000 to $10,000 dollar range, with a longer review for larger requests.

The Rio Nuevo taxing district includes downtown and along Broadway stretching east.

For more information or to apply for a grant, go to http://tucne.ws/1eua

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News