RoadHouse Cinemas, the dine-in movie theater with seat-side food and beverage service, will open its second Tucson location next fall.
But unlike its flagship on East Grant Road, the new location will include the Rail Yard, a separate restaurant/bar with six to eight bowling lanes and other video games.
No date has been set to break ground on the RoadHouse Cinemas/Rail Yard on the corner of North Oracle and East River roads — to be built in the vacant lot where Black Angus once stood. That restaurant closed in 2012 after 30 years and was later demolished.
RoadHouse Cinemas Creative Director Jeff Brack said they are shooting for a fall 2020 opening, which could coincide with the opening of the Tucson company’s dine-in cinema in Colorado Springs — its first venture outside of Arizona — which also will include the Rail Yard concept.
RoadHouse opened its original location in summer 2014 in the former Grand Cinemas Crossroads 6, 4811 E. Grant Road. Two years later, in spring 2016, the company took over a closed movie house in Scottsdale and opened its second location.
“We’ve always wanted to have another location in Tucson, but just the way opportunities come your way, you have to grab them when they come,” Brack said. “The Scottsdale opportunity came after Crossroads.”
Combined the Oracle Road RoadHouse Cinemas/Rail Yard will be 40,000 square feet. The theater will have 10 screens showing first-run movies and servers will deliver everything from burgers and local and regional craft beers to wine and hand-held appetizers including potstickers and fried vegetables — all made from scratch.
Rail Yard, which will be geared toward adults, will share the scratch made kitchen with the theater. And while the theater is open to children during the day, the theater’s movies and menu is geared more toward date-night for adults.