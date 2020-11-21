Rocking K Ranch homes in southeast Tucson expected to be up for sale in 2021

A national homebuilder has purchased more lots in the Rocking K community and homes are expected to be available for purchase early next year. Lennar bought 113 additional lots with the largest homesites in the first phase of the southeast side community, 65 by 130 feet, the majority adjacent to planned open space. The homebuilder initially bought 153 lots. “With Southern Arizona’s home building market in such high demand and with the beauty of this community, we could not pass up another section of Rocking K,” said Tom Gansheimer, division president of Lennar Tucson. The homes will be within the first phase of the Rocking K development. KB Home and Pulte are also building in the community, which will have 671 homes in three neighborhoods, near Valencia Road and Old Spanish Trail. “Builders have already submitted 32 different home plans to provide buyers with choices for every lifestyle and budget and all the builders are starting construction of their Rocking K models in the next 30-60 days,” said Priscilla Storm, vice president of Diamond Ventures, developer of Rocking K. Home prices will be determined by market conditions next year. The 5,000-acre community will include a 12-acre park and a new K-8 Vail public school. Rocking K is in Vail, near the Rincon Mountains. The first phase will also feature an Arizona-shaped splash pad with state landmarks that residents can walk over while being sprayed with water.