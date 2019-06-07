MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Roger Olson as Construction Manager.

Based in Atwell’s Mesa office, Olson will be responsible for building

Atwell’s construction management practice in the Phoenix land

development market as well as Atwell’s western region.

With 40 years of construction management experience, Olson’s background

spans the residential, commercial and industrial land development

sectors. He has significant master-planned community and single-family

subdivision experience, along with vast experience managing the

construction of multi-family and student housing communities, commercial

shopping centers, and sport club/recreational facilities.

“We are excited to have Roger join the team,” says Atwell vice president

Mark Borushko, “His extensive experience in a construction and program

management role on residential land development projects, coupled with

his expertise in vertical construction on residential and commercial

projects alike, make him a great asset for our Arizona clients and a

great addition to Atwell’s Construction and Program Management team.”

Atwell continues to grow its construction practice in the real estate

and land development sector. With this strategic hire and the team now

assembled across the United States, Atwell is the provider of choice for

companies developing new building projects, expanding existing

infrastructure, or in need of support to help maintain their existing

assets.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction

services firm with technical professionals located across the country.

Creating innovative solutions for clients in the real estate and land

development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides

comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support,

planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,

environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program

management.

Contacts

Timothy Augustine, Senior Vice President

ATWELL, LLC

248.447.2005

taugustine@atwell-group.com

