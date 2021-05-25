 Skip to main content
Rogers Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against KCC

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today that it has settled its patent infringement litigation initiated against KCC Corporation.

Rogers (through its German subsidiary) filed patent infringement proceedings in Germany against KCC and its German subsidiary alleging infringement of certain Rogers’ patents relating to direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate materials. The settlement resolves these proceedings, together with related patent actions. Financial and other settlement terms were not disclosed, and neither party acknowledges infringement or non-infringement, or validity or invalidity, of the subject patents.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Amy Kweder

Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: 480.203.0058

Email: amy.kweder@rogerscorporation.com

Investor Contact:

Steve Haymore

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

Website address: https://www.rogerscorp.com

