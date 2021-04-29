Rogers Appoints Ram Mayampurath Chief Financial Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today that Ram Mayampurath has been appointed to serve as the Company’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective May 1, 2021. Mr. Mayampurath is replacing Michael Ludwig as CFO, whose retirement was previously announced. Mr. Ludwig will remain with the Company for a transition period prior to his retirement.

“Ram is a trusted advisor and an experienced finance leader who will transition smoothly into the CFO role,” commented Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO. “He has worked in leadership roles throughout the Company which has given him a strong understanding of Rogers’ business and all facets of our financial operations. I look forward to working closely with Ram in his new role to help drive Rogers’ growth and strategic execution.”