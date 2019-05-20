CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today commented that it has evaluated the

recently issued U.S. Department of Commerce export control restrictions

relating to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its affiliates

(collectively, “Huawei”) and is implementing additional compliance

processes for sales to Huawei’s fabricators and converters, which are

Rogers’ direct customers. However, because of the uncertain impact of

the new restrictions on Huawei’s global supply chain, it is unclear how

demand for Rogers’ products may be affected. Accordingly, the Company is

unable to determine what impact, if any, this may have on its financial

performance for the second quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to

monitor these developments and seek to maintain compliance with

applicable laws.

About: Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement This release

contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans,

objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales

or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or

intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information

that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are

based upon information available to us on the date of this release and

are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are

outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include:

failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes

with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced

mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or

implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and

political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in

China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain

significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the

ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as

well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other

trade restrictions; changes in policy related to the specific national

security concern of Huawei as a telecommunications equipment supplier;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the results of our

research and development efforts; adverse competitive developments;

business development transactions and related integration

considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the

realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of

ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product

liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including

commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and

cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the timing, expense

and cash outlays associated with the termination and settlement of the

Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and

regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about

the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business,

please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no

responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein

except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email:

investor.relations@rogerscorporation.com

