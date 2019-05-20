CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today commented that it has evaluated the
recently issued U.S. Department of Commerce export control restrictions
relating to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its affiliates
(collectively, “Huawei”) and is implementing additional compliance
processes for sales to Huawei’s fabricators and converters, which are
Rogers’ direct customers. However, because of the uncertain impact of
the new restrictions on Huawei’s global supply chain, it is unclear how
demand for Rogers’ products may be affected. Accordingly, the Company is
unable to determine what impact, if any, this may have on its financial
performance for the second quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to
monitor these developments and seek to maintain compliance with
applicable laws.
About: Rogers Corporation
Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to
power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of
materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions
that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and
protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability
is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for
energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;
Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and
impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,
industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity
Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar
systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing
facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and
South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
Safe Harbor Statement This release
contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans,
objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales
or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or
intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information
that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are
based upon information available to us on the date of this release and
are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include:
failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes
with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced
mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or
implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and
political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in
China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain
significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the
ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as
well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other
trade restrictions; changes in policy related to the specific national
security concern of Huawei as a telecommunications equipment supplier;
fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the results of our
research and development efforts; adverse competitive developments;
business development transactions and related integration
considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the
realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of
ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product
liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including
commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and
cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the timing, expense
and cash outlays associated with the termination and settlement of the
Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and
regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about
the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business,
please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no
responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein
except as required by law.
