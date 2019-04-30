Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue; Exceeds Top End of Revenue and

EPS Guidance

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the

2019 first quarter.

The Company reported 2019 first quarter net sales of $239.8 million, a

7.6% increase compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $222.9

million and an 11.7% increase compared to 2018 first quarter net sales

of $214.6 million. Net sales for the 2019 first quarter exceeded the

high-end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $220 to

$230 million. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted the 2019 first

quarter net sales by $0.2 million compared to 2018 fourth quarter net

sales, but had an unfavorable impact of $6.1 million compared to 2018

first quarter net sales.

First quarter 2019 net income was $28.4 million compared to $24.5

million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $26.1 million in the first

quarter of 2018. Earnings for 2019 first quarter were $1.52 per diluted

share compared to $1.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018

and $1.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. Earnings per

diluted share exceeded the Company's previously announced guidance range

of $0.97 to $1.12. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.85 per diluted

share for the 2019 first quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.67

per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.48 per diluted

share in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings exceeded the

Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.25 to $1.40 per

diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.1 million, or 22.2% of net sales, for the first

quarter of 2019 compared to $46.7 million, or 20.9% of net sales,

reported in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $44.1 million, or 20.6% of

net sales, reported in the first quarter of 2018. Beginning in the first

quarter of 2019 the Company modified its definition of adjusted EBITDA

to add-back stock-based compensation expense. This adjustment has been

applied retrospectively to all periods presented.

Gross margin was 35.6% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 35.2% in

the fourth quarter of 2018 and 35.7% in the first quarter of 2018. First

quarter 2019 gross margin exceeded the mid-point of the Company's

previously announced guidance range of 35% to 36%. Operating margin was

13.7% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 12.0% in the fourth

quarter of 2018 and 14.5% in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted

operating margin was 17.1% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to

16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 15.4% in the first quarter of

2018.

"Our record Q1 revenue and earnings performance exceeded our

expectations due to strong tailwinds in Advanced Connectivity and

Advanced Mobility applications. In particular, meaningful 5G demand

began to ramp during the quarter and ADAS returned to strong sequential

growth. Demand for specific EV/HEV applications also continued to be

strong," stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO. “We remain

focused on capacity expansions and operational improvements in order to

capitalize on these opportunities and deliver increased revenues and

profitability. We are seeing the results of our targeted strategy and

believe we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of the

significant market opportunities ahead."

Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced

Connectivity Solutions reported 2019 first quarter net sales of $80.5

million, an 11.0% increase compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales of

$72.5 million and a 9.6% increase compared to 2018 first quarter net

sales of $73.5 million. The sequential increase in 2019 first quarter

net sales was largely driven by growth in high frequency circuit

materials for 5G and 4G wireless infrastructure and Advanced Driver

Assistance Systems (ADAS). First quarter 2019 net sales were favorably

impacted by $0.4 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates

compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales, but had an unfavorable impact

of $1.8 million compared to 2018 first quarter net sales.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric

Material Solutions reported 2019 first quarter net sales of $92.8

million, a 5.1% increase compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales of

$88.3 million and an 18.8% increase compared to 2018 first quarter net

sales of $78.1 million. The sequential increase in 2019 first quarter

net sales was due to strong demand in automotive and mass transit and

growth in general industrial applications. Fluctuations in currency

exchange rates favorably impacted net sales by $0.2 million in the 2019

first quarter compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales, but had an

unfavorable impact of $1.5 million compared to 2018 first quarter net

sales.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power

Electronics Solutions reported 2019 first quarter net sales of $59.8

million, a 5.4% increase compared to 2018 fourth quarter net sales of

$56.8 million and a 3.6% increase compared to 2018 first quarter net

sales of $57.7 million. The 2019 first quarter sequential increase was

primarily due to higher demand for power semiconductor substrates for

EV/HEV applications and renewable energy applications. First quarter

2019 net sales were unfavorably impacted by $0.4 million due to

fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2018 fourth quarter

net sales and by $2.7 million compared to 2018 first quarter net sales.

Other

Other reported 2019 first

quarter net sales of $6.8 million, a 24.1% increase compared to 2018

fourth quarter net sales of $5.4 million and a 26.0% increase compared

to 2018 first quarter net sales of $5.4 million. The sequential increase

in 2019 first quarter net sales was due to a last-time buy in the Durel

business.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the

first quarter of 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $162.1 million,

a decrease of $5.6 million from $167.7 million at December 31, 2018. The

primary drivers of the lower cash balance were capital expenditures of

$12.6 million and repayment of debt principal of $5.0 million.

Effective tax rate

Rogers'

effective tax rate was 14.2% for the first quarter of 2019, compared to

3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower effective tax rate for

the fourth quarter of 2018 was due primarily to the implementation of

tax strategies which significantly lowered our foreign taxes and

facilitated the reversal of reserves associated with uncertain tax

positions. The first quarter effective tax rate was lower than our

expected tax rate of 27% to 28% due to a change in the forecasted

geographic mix of pretax income as well as certain discrete tax benefits

realized in the first quarter. The Company expects the 2019 effective

tax rate to be 25% to 26% before any discrete tax items.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides

its 2019 second quarter net sales to a range of $240 to $250 million and

gross margin to a range of 35% to 36%. Rogers guides its 2019 second

quarter earnings to a range of $1.16 to $1.31 per diluted share and

adjusted earnings to a range of $1.47 to $1.62 per diluted share.

For the full year 2019, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a

range of $50 to $60 million.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This

release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans,

objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales

or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or

intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information

that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are

based upon information available to us on the date of this release and

are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are

outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include:

failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes

with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced

mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or

implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and

political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in

China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain

significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the

ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as

well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other

trade restrictions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the

results of our research and development efforts; adverse competitive

developments; business development transactions and related integration

considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the

realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of

ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product

liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including

commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and

cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the timing, expense

and cash outlays associated with the termination and settlement of the

Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and

regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about

the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business,

please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no

responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein

except as required by law.

Conference call and additional information

A conference call to discuss 2019 first quarter results will take place

today, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5pm ET.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the

investors section of www.rogerscorp.com/ir.

To participate, please dial:


 

 

 

1-800-574-8929

 

 

 

Toll-free in the United States




1-973-935-8524




Internationally




There is no passcode for the live teleconference.

If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be

available from April 30, 2019 at approximately 8 pm ET through May 14,

2019 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United States,

and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode 4795925.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers

website at approximately 8 pm ET May 1, 2019.

Additional information

Please contact the Company directly

via email or visit the Rogers website.

(Financial statements follow)


 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




 

 

 

 

 






Three Months Ended

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






March 31,
2019



 

 


March 31,
2018



Net sales





$

239,798




$

214,611


Cost of sales





154,404

 



138,005

 

Gross margin





85,394




76,606


Selling, general and administrative expenses





43,252




40,597


Research and development expenses





7,609




8,134


Restructuring and impairment charges





822




422


Other operating (income) expense, net





911

 



(3,591

)

Operating income





32,800




31,044


Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures





837




1,007


Other income (expense), net





1,404




66


Interest expense, net





(1,938

)



(1,210

)

Income before income tax expense





33,103




30,907










 

Income tax expense





4,704

 



4,771

 

Net income





$

28,399

 



$

26,136

 






 



 

Basic earnings per share





$

1.53

 



$

1.43

 









 

Diluted earnings per share





$

1.52

 



$

1.40

 









 

Shares used in computing:









Basic earnings per share





18,557




18,288


Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

18,692

 

 

 

18,610

 











 



 

 


 

 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)









 

(IN THOUSANDS)



March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



$

162,074




$

167,738


Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,184
and $1,354



160,696




144,623


Contract assets



27,315




22,728


Inventories



133,242




132,637


Prepaid income taxes



3,190




3,093


Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion



4,138




4,138


Other current assets



13,255

 



10,829

 

Total current assets



503,910




485,786


Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$323,623 and $317,414



244,911




242,759


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



15,799




18,667


Deferred income taxes



11,316




8,236


Goodwill



263,251




264,885


Other intangible assets, net of amortization



172,234




177,008


Pension assets



19,596




19,273


Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion



59,685




59,685


Other long-term assets



8,692

 



3,045

 

Total assets



$

1,299,394

 



$

1,279,344

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable



$

43,481




$

40,321


Accrued employee benefits and compensation



26,984




30,491


Accrued income taxes payable



8,720




7,032


Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion



5,547




5,547


Other accrued liabilities



23,633

 



23,789

 

Total current liabilities



108,365




107,180


Borrowings under revolving credit facility



223,482




228,482


Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities



1,739




1,739


Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion



64,672




64,799


Non-current income tax



7,712




8,418


Deferred income taxes



11,151




10,806


Other long-term liabilities



13,951




9,596


Shareholders’ equity







Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,546 and
18,395 shares issued and outstanding



18,546




18,395


Additional paid-in capital



128,417




132,360


Retained earnings



804,782




776,403


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(83,423

)



(78,834

)

Total shareholders' equity



868,322

 



848,324

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

1,299,394

 



$

1,279,344

 











 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable

GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are

not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting

principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as

earnings per diluted share excluding acquisition-related amortization of

intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring expenses,

asbestos litigation-related charges, gain from antitrust litigation

settlement, acquisition and related integration costs, change in foreign

jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior

period, transition services related to the asset acquisition, and gains

or losses on asset or business dispositions (collectively, “Discrete

Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding

interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization,

stock-based compensation expense and Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating

margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets

and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors

because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior

periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to

obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential

variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude

of such items. As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings

per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance

the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and

evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However,

non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and

should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives

to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition,

these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named

measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences

between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly

comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set

forth below.


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter*:




 

 

 

 


 

 


 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

Earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q1

GAAP earnings per diluted share





$

1.52




$

1.31


 

 

$

1.40













 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs






0.07





0.11





0.06


Acquisition and related integration costs






0.02





0.02





0.02


Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards
attributable to a prior period






0.02














Gain from antitrust litigation settlement












(0.06

)




(0.15

)

Loss on sale of long-lived assets






0.01














Asbestos related charges












0.03








Transition services, net

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 



 

Total discrete items

 

 

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

($0.07

)

Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items

 

 

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

 

$

1.33

 












 

Acquisition intangible amortization






0.18





0.18





0.15


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

$

1.48

 


















 



 

 

 

 


 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA for the
first quarter*:











 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

(amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q1

Net income





$

28.4




$

24.5


 

 

$

26.1













 

Interest expense, net






1.9





2.1





1.2


Income tax expense






4.7





0.9





4.8


Depreciation






8.5





10.3





7.3


Amortization






4.5





4.4





3.8


Stock-based compensation expense






2.5





2.7





2.7


Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs






1.9





2.7





1.4


Acquisition and related integration costs






0.5





0.4





0.4


Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards
attributable to a prior period






0.5














Gain from antitrust litigation settlement












(1.3

)




(3.6

)

Asbestos-related charges












0.7








Loss on sale of long-lived assets






0.3














Transition services lease income

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 



 

Adjusted EBITDA**

 

 

 

 

$

53.1

 

 

 

$

46.7

 

 

 

$

44.1

 



*Values in table may not add due to rounding.




**Adjusted EBITDA has been retrospectively restated for all
periods presented to reflect the add-back of stock-based
compensation expense.



 



 

 


 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted
operating margin for the first quarter*:









 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

Operating margin

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q1

**GAAP operating margin



13.7

%



12.0

%

 

 

14.5

%










 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



0.8

%



1.2

%



0.7

%

Acquisition and related integration costs



0.2

%



0.2

%



0.2

%

Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards
attributable to a prior period



0.2

%





%





%

Asbestos-related charges





%



0.3

%





%

Gain from antitrust litigation settlement





%



(0.6

)%



(1.7

)%

Loss on sale of long-lived assets



0.1

%





%





%

Transition services, net

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 



%

Total discrete Items

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

(0.8

)%

Operating margin adjusted for discrete items

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

13.6

%










 

Acquisition intangible amortization



1.8

%



2.0

%



1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

15.4

%













 


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.



 



 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 first
quarter:




 

 


Guidance
Q1 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share

$0.97 - $1.12


 

Discrete items

$0.10


 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$0.18

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$1.25 - $1.40


 



 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 second
quarter:




 

 

Guidance
Q2 2019

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$1.16 - $1.31


 

Discrete items

$0.13


 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$0.18

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$1.47 - $1.62

Contacts

Investor contact:

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480-917-6026

Email:

investor.relations@rogerscorporation.com

Website

address: http://www.rogerscorp.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles