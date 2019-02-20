Rogers Delivers Strong Q4 Earnings; Accelerates Capacity

Investments

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the

2018 fourth quarter and full year.

Fourth quarter 2018

The Company

reported 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $222.9 million compared to

2018 third quarter net sales of $226.9 million and 2017 fourth quarter

net sales of $209.0 million. Net sales for the 2018 fourth quarter were

above midpoint of the Company's previously announced guidance of $215 to

$225 million. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted 2018 fourth

quarter net sales by $2.1 million due to weakening in the Euro and

Renminbi compared to 2018 third quarter net sales and $3.1 million

compared to 2017 fourth quarter net sales.

Earnings for the 2018 fourth quarter were $1.31 per diluted share

compared to $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 and

$0.37 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per

diluted share were above the Company's guidance range of $0.84 to $0.99.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.67 per diluted share for the 2018

fourth quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.42 per diluted share

in the third quarter of 2018 and $1.36 per diluted share in the fourth

quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings were above the Company's guidance of

$1.20 to $1.35 per diluted share. Earnings for the 2018 fourth quarter

were influenced by a significantly lower effective tax rate (see

"Effective tax rate" section below).

Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $24.5 million compared to $19.7

million in the third quarter of 2018 and $7.0 million in the fourth

quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $44.0 million for the fourth

quarter of 2018 compared to $47.5 million reported in the third quarter

of 2018 and $38.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross margin was 35.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 34.9%

in the third quarter of 2018 and 36.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating margin was 12.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to

13.1% in the third quarter of 2018 and 8.9% in the fourth quarter of

2017. Adjusted operating margin was 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018

compared to 17.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 13.0% in the fourth

quarter of 2017.

Full year 2018

The company

reported 2018 net sales of $879.1 million. Net sales for the full year

2017 were $821.0 million. Net sales during 2018 were favorably impacted

by $15.5 million as a result of currency fluctuations, due to a stronger

Euro and Renminbi.

Earnings for full year 2018 were $4.70 per diluted share, compared to

$4.34 per diluted share for full year 2017. On an adjusted basis,

earnings were $5.77 per diluted share for full year 2018, compared to

$5.76 for full year 2017. Earnings for full year 2018 were influenced by

a significantly lower effective tax rate (see "Effective tax rate"

section below).

Full year 2018 net income was $87.7 million, compared to $80.5 million

for full year 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $173.6 million for full year

2018, versus $189.7 million for full year 2017.

Gross margin was 35.4% in 2018, compared to 38.8% in 2017. Operating

margin was 12.8% for full year 2018, compared to 15.7% in the full year

of 2017. Adjusted operating margin was 15.8% in the full year of 2018,

compared to 18.3% in the full year of 2017.

“In 2018, we accelerated capacity investments as the outlook for key

applications in Advanced Connectivity and Advanced Mobility strengthened

significantly,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO.

"Margins were challenged by the operational initiatives underway as we

prepare for the significant growth opportunities in 5G wireless

infrastructure, EV/HEV and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. While we

saw some softness in Q4 2018 demand that will carry forward into Q1

2019, the investments we are making today across the enterprise will

enable Rogers to capitalize on these opportunities that we see

accelerating in 2019."

Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced

Connectivity Solutions reported 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $72.5

million, a 0.9% increase compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of

$71.9 million and a 4.0% decrease compared to 2017 fourth quarter net

sales of $75.5 million. The sequential increase in 2018 fourth quarter

net sales was largely driven by growth in high frequency circuit

materials for 5G antenna and aerospace and defense applications,

partially offset by lower demand for wireless 4G LTE power amplifiers.

Fourth quarter 2018 net sales were unfavorably impacted by $0.8 million

due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2018 third

quarter net sales and by $1.0 million compared to 2017 fourth quarter

net sales.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric

Material Solutions reported 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $88.3

million, a 7.8% decrease compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of

$95.8 million and a 16.2% increase compared to 2017 fourth quarter net

sales of $76.0 million. The sequential decrease in 2018 fourth quarter

net sales was due to lower seasonal demand in portable electronics as

well as weaker demand in general industrial and automotive applications.

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted net sales

by $0.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter compared to 2018 third

quarter net sales and by $0.9 million compared to 2017 fourth quarter

net sales.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power

Electronics Solutions reported 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $56.8

million, a 2.8% increase compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of

$55.2 million and a 9.2% increase compared to 2017 fourth quarter net

sales of $52.0 million. The 2018 fourth quarter sequential increase was

due to higher demand for rail applications, partially offset by lower

demand for variable frequency motor drives. Fourth quarter 2018 net

sales were unfavorably impacted by $0.6 million due to fluctuations in

currency exchange rates compared to 2018 third quarter net sales and by

$1.1 million compared to 2017 fourth quarter net sales.

Other

Other reported 2018

fourth quarter net sales of $5.4 million, up $1.4 million compared to

the third quarter of 2018 sales of $4.0 million.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the

fourth quarter of 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $167.7 million,

a decrease of $13.5 million from $181.2 million at December 31, 2017.

The primary drivers of the lower cash balance were acquisitions

completed in the third quarter of 2018 for approximately $121.4 million

and capital expenditures of $47.1 million, partially offset by increase

in net borrowings of $96.3 million and net cash provided from operating

activities of $66.8 million.

Effective tax rate

Rogers'

effective tax rate was 3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to

31.0% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to

the implementation of tax strategies late in the fourth quarter which

significantly lowered our foreign taxes and facilitated the reversal of

reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. Recently issued U.S.

tax legislation benefited our 2018 fourth quarter tax rate.

Rogers' effective tax rate for 2018 was 20.7% compared to 39.5% in 2017.

The 2018 rate decrease was primarily due to a lower U.S. statutory tax

rate and the absence of the transition tax impact on the current year,

as a result of U.S. Tax Reform, as well as the benefits impacting the

fourth quarter discussed in the above paragraph.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides

its 2019 first quarter net sales to a range of $220 to $230 million and

gross margin to a range of 35% to 36%. Rogers guides its 2019 first

quarter earnings to a range of $0.97 to $1.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted earnings are guided to a range of $1.25 to $1.40 per diluted

share. Rogers guides its 2019 effective tax rate to be approximately

27-28%.

For the full year 2019, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a

range of $50 to $60 million.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This

release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern our

plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net

sales or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, future

restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business

trends and other information that is not historical information. All

forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on

the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and

other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could

cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause

such results to differ include: failure to capitalize on, volatility

within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth

drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as

delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain

business, economic and political conditions in the United States and

abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and

Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or

administrative operations; the ongoing trade policy dispute between the

United States and China, as well as adverse changes in trade policy,

tariff regulation or other trade restrictions; fluctuations in foreign

currency exchange rates; the results of our research and development

efforts; adverse competitive developments; business development

transactions and related integration considerations, including failure

to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of such

transactions; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including

our asbestos-related product liability litigation; inability to obtain

raw materials, including commodities, from single or limited source

suppliers in a timely and cost effective manner; and changes in laws and

regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about

the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business,

please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no

responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein

except as required by law.

Conference call and additional information

A conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter results will take place

today, Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 5 pm ET.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the

investors section of www.rogerscorp.com/ir.

To participate, please dial:

1-800-574-8929 Toll-free in the United States

1-973-935-8524

Internationally

There is no passcode for the live teleconference.

If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be

available from February 20, 2019 at approximately 8 pm ET through March

6, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United

States, and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode

3169706.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers

website at approximately 8 pm ET February 21, 2019.

Additional information

Please contact the Company directly

via email or visit the Rogers website.

(Financial statements follow)


 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




 

 

 

 

 

 

 





Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





December 31,
2018



 

 


December 31,
2017






December 31,
2018



 

 


December 31,
2017



Net sales




$

222,942




$

209,008




$

879,091




$

821,043


Cost of sales




144,567

 



133,517

 



568,308

 



502,468

 

Gross margin




78,375




75,491




310,783




318,575


Selling, general and administrative expenses




40,966




48,061




164,046




161,651


Research and development expenses




8,561




8,035




33,075




29,547


Restructuring and impairment charges




2,023




800




4,038




3,567


Other operating (income) expense, net




24

 





 



(3,087

)



(5,329

)

Operating income




26,801




18,595




112,711




129,139


Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures




1,048




1,539




5,501




4,898


Other income (expense), net




(347

)



1,649




(994

)



5,019


Interest expense, net




(2,126

)



(1,297

)



(6,629

)



(6,131

)

Income before income tax expense




25,376




20,486




110,589




132,925















 

Income tax expense




924

 



13,487

 



22,938

 



52,466

 

Net income




$

24,452

 



$

6,999

 



$

87,651

 



$

80,459

 





 



 



 



 

Basic earnings per share




$

1.33

 



$

0.38

 



$

4.77

 



$

4.43

 





 



 



 



 

Diluted earnings per share




$

1.31

 



$

0.37

 



$

4.70

 



$

4.34

 














 

Shares used in computing:














Basic earnings per share




18,385




18,239




18,374




18,154


Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

18,687

 

 

 

18,682

 

 

 

18,659

 

 

 

18,547

 


















 

Please note for adoption of ASU 2017-07, Rogers has reclassified fourth

quarter and year to date 2017 pension and OPEB income, in the amounts of

$396 and $1,640 thousand, respectively, from Selling, general and

administrative expense to Other income (expense), net, in the condensed

consolidated statements of operations above.



 

 

 


 

 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)










 

(IN THOUSANDS)




December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents




$

167,738




$

181,159


Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,354
and $1,525




144,623




140,562


Contract assets




22,728







Inventories




132,637




112,557


Prepaid income taxes




3,093




3,087


Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion




4,138




5,682


Assets held for sale









896


Other current assets




10,829

 



10,580

 

Total current assets




485,786




454,523


Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$317,414 and $289,909




242,759




179,611


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures




18,667




18,324


Deferred income taxes




8,236




6,008


Goodwill




264,885




237,107


Other intangible assets, net of amortization




177,008




160,278


Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion




59,685




63,511


Other long-term assets




22,318

 



5,772

 

Total assets




$

1,279,344

 



$

1,125,134

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity








Current liabilities








Accounts payable




$

40,321




$

36,116


Accrued employee benefits and compensation




30,491




39,394


Accrued income taxes payable




7,032




6,408


Capital lease obligations, current portion




420




579


Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion




5,547




5,682


Other accrued liabilities




23,369

 



25,629

 

Total current liabilities




107,180




113,808


Borrowings under revolving credit facility




228,482




130,982


Capital lease obligations, non-current portion




4,629




5,873


Pension liability




270




8,720


Retiree health care and life insurance benefits




1,469




1,685


Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion




64,799




70,500


Non-current income tax




8,418




12,823


Deferred income taxes




10,806




10,706


Other long-term liabilities




4,967




3,464


Shareholders’ equity








Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,395 and
18,255 shares issued and outstanding




18,395




18,255


Additional paid-in capital




132,360




128,933


Retained earnings




776,403




684,540


Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(78,834

)



(65,155

)

Total shareholders' equity




848,324

 



766,573

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$

1,279,344

 



$

1,125,134

 












 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable

GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are

not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting

principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as

earnings per diluted share excluding acquisition-related amortization of

intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring expenses,

asbestos litigation-related charges, gain from antitrust litigation

settlement, acquisition and related integration costs, tax expense

related to United States tax reform, transition services related to the

asset acquisition, purchase accounting inventory adjustments, and gains

or losses on asset or business dispositions (collectively, “Discrete

Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding

interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and

Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating

margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets

and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors

because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior

periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to

obscure the Company’s core operating results due to the potential

variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude.

As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings per diluted

share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance the ability

of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate

the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However, non-GAAP

financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not

be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial

measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP

financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by

other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these

non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial

measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

**2017 financial measures below have been adjusted for the adoption of

ASU 2017-07, and have been adjusted for the Company's reclassification

of pension and OPEB income from selling, general and administrative

expense to other income (expense), net.



 

 

 


 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter*:










 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

Earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

YTD

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

GAAP earnings per diluted share




$

1.31


 

 

$

1.06


 

 

$

4.70




$

0.37


 

 

$

4.34


















 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs





0.11





0.11





0.37





0.03





0.13


Acquisition and related integration costs





0.02





0.04





0.11





0.02





0.11


Tax expense primarily related to U.S. tax reform























0.69





0.69


Gain from antitrust litigation settlement





(0.06

)










(0.21

)













Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets

















(0.02

)










(0.19

)

Purchase accounting inventory adjustment











0.02





0.01











0.05


Asbestos related charges





0.03











0.03





0.12





0.12


Transition services, net

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 



 

Total discrete items

 

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

$

0.91

 

Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items

 

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

 

$

5.10

 

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

 

$

5.25

 

















 

Acquisition intangible amortization





0.18





0.18





0.67





0.13





0.51


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

 

$

5.76

 



























 



 

 

 


 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA for the
fourth quarter*:










 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

(amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

YTD

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

Net income




$

24.5


 

 

$

19.7


 

 

$

87.7




$

7.0


 

 

$

80.5


















 

Interest expense, net





2.1





2.0





6.6





1.3





6.1


Income tax expense





0.9





8.9





22.9





13.5





52.5


Depreciation





10.3





8.8





33.5





7.6





29.3


Amortization





4.4





4.4





16.5





3.8





14.8


Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs





2.7





2.7





9.0





0.8





3.6


Acquisition and related integration costs





0.4





0.9





2.6





0.7





3.2


Gain from antitrust litigation settlement





(1.3

)










(4.9

)







Asbestos-related charges





0.7











0.7





3.4





3.4


Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets

















(0.4

)




0.0





(5.3

)

Purchase accounting inventory adjustment











0.3





0.3











1.6


Transition services lease income

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

 

(1.0

)

 

 

 



 

 

 

 



 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

$

44.0

 

 

 

$

47.5

 

 

 

$

173.6

 

 

 

$

38.1

 

 

 

$

189.7

 



























 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.



 



 

 

 


 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted
operating margin for the fourth quarter*:










 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

Operating margin

 

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q3

 

 

YTD

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

**GAAP operating margin




12.0

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

12.8

%



8.9

%

 

 

15.7

%

















 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs




1.2

%



1.2

%



1.0

%



0.4

%



0.4

%

Acquisition and related integration costs




0.2

%



0.4

%



0.3

%



0.3

%



0.4

%

Asbestos-related charges




0.3

%





%



0.1

%



1.6

%



0.4

%

Gain from antitrust litigation settlement




(0.6

)%





%



(0.6

)%





%





%

Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets






%





%



(0.1

)%





%



(0.6

)%

Purchase accounting inventory adjustment






%



0.1

%





%





%



0.2

%

Transition services, net

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 



%

 

 



%

Total discrete Items

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

0.8

%

Operating margin adjusted for discrete items

 

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

16.5

%

















 

Acquisition intangible amortization




2.0

%



1.9

%



1.9

%



1.8

%



1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

18.3

%






















 


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.
























 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2018 fourth
quarter:




 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Guidance
Q4 2018

GAAP earnings per diluted share




$0.84 - $0.99





 

Discrete items




$0.18





 

Acquisition intangible amortization




$0.18

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$1.20 - $1.35





 



 

 

 



Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 first
quarter:







 

 

 

 

 


Guidance
Q1 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share




$0.97 - $1.12





 

Discrete items




$0.10





 

Acquisition intangible amortization




$0.18

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$1.25 - $1.40





 

Contacts

Investor contact:

Mike Ludwig

480-917-6073

investor.relations@rogerscorp.com

http://www.rogerscorp.com

