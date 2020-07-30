You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

  • Updated

Operational Performance Drives Strong Profitability

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

“As the result of strong operational performance and favorable product mix, second quarter gross margin and adjusted earnings per share exceeded the top end of our guidance expectations,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. “These solid results were driven by continued progress on our cost improvement roadmap, including timely actions in response to the challenging macro-environment. In the near-term our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our employees and supporting our global customers. In addition, we are focused on accelerating our plans to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in Advanced Mobility markets, while we continue to pursue opportunities in Advanced Connectivity markets.”

Q2 2020 Financial Overview


GAAP Results



Q2 2020



Q1 2020



Q2 2019



Net Sales ($M)



$191.2



$198.8



$242.9



Gross Margin



36.6%



33.0%



35.3%



Operating Margin



11.0%



8.8%



13.7%



Net Income ($M)



$14.5



$13.3



$24.3



Earnings Per Share



$0.78



$0.71



$1.30



 



Non-GAAP Results1



 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



Adjusted Operating Margin



15.4%



11.3%



17.2%



Adjusted Net Income ($M)



$21.1



$17.2



$30.7



Adjusted Earnings Per Share



$1.13



$0.92



$1.64



Adjusted EBITDA ($M)



$42.5



$33.4



$53.1



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



22.2%



16.8%



21.9%



 



Net Sales by Operating Segment (dollars in millions)



 



Q2 2020



 



Q1 2020



 



Q2 2019



Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)



$70.9



$64.6



$92.5



Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)



$71.6



$83.5



$93.9



Power Electronic Solutions (PES)



$45.2



$46.7



$51.7



Other



$3.4



$4.0



$4.8


1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Q2 2020 Summary of Results

Net sales of $191.2 million decreased 3.8% versus the prior quarter, due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand across most markets. EMS and PES segment sales declined sequentially and were partially offset by higher ACS sales. EMS net sales declined in the general industrial and consumer markets, including portable electronics, partially offset by stronger sales in the EV/HEV battery market. PES net sales decreased in the traditional automotive and EV/HEV markets, partially offset by higher sales in the industrial power and mass transit markets. ACS net sales increased in the wireless infrastructure and aerospace and defense markets, partially offset by lower sales in the ADAS market. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted total company net sales in the second quarter of 2020 by $1.1 million compared to prior quarter net sales.

Gross margin was 36.6%, compared to 33.0% in the prior quarter. The increase in gross margin was due to favorable product mix, operational cost savings and a $3.3 million benefit from the expected recovery of previous duty taxes paid, following a change in Chinese tariff regulations. These items were partially offset by higher COVID-19 related costs and inventory reserves. COVID-19 related costs, which were primarily associated with temporary employee compensation and benefits, reduced gross margin by $3.0 million in Q2.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $1.4 million sequentially to $41.7 million, primarily due to higher accelerated intangible amortization expense, which was partially offset by lower employee related expenses from cost containment efforts and reductions in travel and other expenses stemming from COVID-19 restrictions. $3.9 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense was incurred in Q2, related to the Company's DSP business, and an additional $11.7 million of accelerated expense is expected to be recognized in both the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin of 11.0% increased by approximately 220 basis points sequentially. Adjusted operating margin of 15.4% increased by approximately 410 basis points versus the prior quarter.

GAAP earnings per share were $0.78, compared to earnings per share of $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement in GAAP earnings resulted from improved gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A and tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.13 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $0.92 per diluted share in the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted earnings primarily resulted from the improved gross margin, partially offset by higher tax expense.

The Company generated strong free cash flow of $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Ending cash and cash equivalents was $298.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million versus the prior quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities of $46.3 million was offset by a $50.0 million principal payment made on the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and capital expenditures of $7.0 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, cash exceeded borrowings by $75.7 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter the Company made an additional $125 million principal payment on the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Financial Outlook


 



 Q3 2020



Net Sales ($M)



$175 to $190



Gross Margin



35.0% to 36.0%



Earnings Per Share1



$0.19 to $0.39



Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share2



$0.90 to $1.10


 


 



2020



Effective Tax Rate



25% to 26%



Capital Expenditures ($M)



$40 to $45


1-


Includes $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business


2-


A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below


About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on our business, our customers and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Conference call and additional information

A conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2020 will take place today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5pm ET.

A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.

To participate, please dial:

 


1-800-574-8929



Toll-free in the United States


 


1-973-935-8524



Internationally


 


The passcode for the live teleconference is 3374029.


If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be available from July 30, 2020 at approximately 8 pm ET through August 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United States, and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode 3374029.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers website at approximately 8 pm ET July 31, 2020.

Additional information

Please contact the Company directly via email or visit the Rogers website.

(Financial statements follow)

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS,



EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



 



June 30, 2020



 



June 30, 2019



 



June 30, 2020



 



June 30, 2019



Net sales



 



$ 191,157



 



 



$ 242,852



 



 



$ 389,967



 



 



$ 482,650



 



Cost of sales



 



121,188



 



 



157,024



 



 



254,368



 



 



311,428



 



Gross margin



 



69,969



 



 



85,828



 



 



135,599



 



 



171,222



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



41,694



 



 



43,649



 



 



82,024



 



 



86,901



 



Research and development expenses



 



7,295



 



 



7,843



 



 



15,100



 



 



15,452



 



Restructuring and impairment charges



 






 



 



1,083



 



 






 



 



1,905



 



Other operating (income) expense, net



 



(112



)



 



40



 



 



(92



)



 



951



 



Operating income



 



21,092



 



 



33,213



 



 



38,567



 



 



66,013



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures



 



1,022



 



 



1,742



 



 



2,240



 



 



2,579



 



Pension settlement charges



 



(55



)



 






 



 



(55



)



 






 



Other income (expense), net



 



634



 



 



(1,401



)



 



(152



)



 



3



 



Interest expense, net



 



(1,779



)



 



(2,038



)



 



(2,986



)



 



(3,976



)



Income before income tax expense



 



20,914



 



 



31,516



 



 



37,614



 



 



64,619



 



Income tax expense



 



6,394



 



 



7,223



 



 



9,835



 



 



11,927



 



Net income



 



$ 14,520



 



 



$ 24,293



 



 



$ 27,779



 



 



$ 52,692



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



 



$ 0.78



 



 



$ 1.31



 



 



$ 1.49



 



 



$ 2.84



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings per share



 



$ 0.78



 



 



$ 1.30



 



 



$ 1.49



 



 



$ 2.82



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



 



18,676



 



 



18,568



 



 



18,673



 



 



18,562



 



Diluted earnings per share



 



18,681



 



 



18,730



 



 



18,686



 



 



18,711



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)


  


(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE)



June 30, 2020


 


December 31, 2019



Assets



 


 


 



Current assets



 


 


 



Cash and cash equivalents



$ 298,742


 


$ 166,849



Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,667 and $1,691



128,697


 


122,285



Contract assets



19,280


 


22,455



Inventories



124,747


 


132,859



Prepaid income taxes



3,801


 


4,524



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion



4,292


 


4,292



Other current assets



11,131


 


10,838



Total current assets



590,690


 


464,102



Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $361,541 and $341,119



263,051


 


260,246



Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



16,907


 


16,461



Deferred income taxes



25,474


 


17,117



Goodwill



262,469


 


262,930



Other intangible assets, net of amortization



147,722


 


158,947



Pension assets



4,173


 


12,790



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion



74,024


 


74,024



Other long-term assets



16,031


 


6,564



Total assets



$ 1,400,541


 


$ 1,273,181



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 


 


 



Current liabilities



Accounts payable



$ 35,616


 


$ 33,019



Accrued employee benefits and compensation



25,230


 


29,678



Accrued income taxes payable



11,358


 


10,649



Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion



5,007


 


5,007



Other accrued liabilities



19,654


 


21,872



Total current liabilities



96,865


 


100,225



Borrowings under revolving credit facility



223,000


 


123,000



Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities



1,625


 


1,567



Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion



80,696


 


80,873



Non-current income tax



14,554


 


10,423



Deferred income taxes



8,493


 


9,220



Other long-term liabilities



12,726


 


13,973



Shareholders’ equity



 


 


 



Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,668 and 18,577 shares issued and outstanding



18,668


 


18,577



Additional paid-in capital



141,092


 


138,526



Retained earnings



851,481


 


823,702



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(48,659)


 


(46,905)



Total shareholders' equity



962,582


 


933,900



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 1,400,541


 


$ 1,273,181


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1)


Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items, such as acquisition and related integration costs, asbestos-related charges, environmental accrual adjustment, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, pension settlement charges, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, “discrete items”), and transition services, net;


 
(2)


Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, discrete items, transition services, net and the impact of including dilutive securities divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted;


 
(3)


Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transition services lease income and discrete items;


 
(4)


Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets, discrete items excluding pension settlement charges, and transition services, net;


 
(5)


Free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.


Management believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income:


(amounts in millions)



2020



2019



Net income



Q2



Q1



Q2



GAAP net income



$



14.5



 



$



13.3



 



$



24.3



 



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.4



 



 



0.4



 



 



0.3



 



Asbestos-related charges



 






 



 






 



 



0.1



 



Environmental accrual adjustment



 



(0.2



)



 






 



 






 



Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment



 



0.1



 



 






 



 






 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



0.6



 



 



1.1



 



 



3.7



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



 



7.5



 



 



3.6



 



 



4.4



 



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and intangible amortization



 



(1.9



)



 



(1.2



)



 



(2.1



)



Adjusted net income



$



21.1



 



$



17.2



 



$



30.7



 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:


2020



2019



Earnings per diluted share



Q2



Q1



Q2



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$



0.78



 



$



0.71



$



1.30



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.02



 



 



0.02



 



0.01



Environmental accrual adjustment



 



(0.01



)



 






 






Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



0.02



 



 



0.04



 



0.15



Total discrete items



$



0.04



 



$



0.06



$



0.16



 



Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items



 



$



 



0.82



 



 



 



$



 



0.77



 



$



 



1.46



Acquisition intangible amortization



$



0.31



 



$



0.15



$



0.18



 



 



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$



1.13



 



$



0.92



$



1.64


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:


2020



2019



(amounts in millions)



Q2



Q1



Q2



GAAP Net income



$



14.5



 



$



13.3



$



24.3



 



Interest expense, net



 



1.8



 



 



1.2



 



2.0



 



Income tax expense



 



6.4



 



 



3.4



 



7.2



 



Depreciation



 



7.4



 



 



7.3



 



7.7



 



Amortization



 



7.6



 



 



3.7



 



4.4



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



3.9



 



 



3.1



 



3.7



 



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.4



 



 



0.4



 



0.3



 



Asbestos-related charges



 






 



 






 



0.1



 



Environmental accrual adjustment



 



(0.2



)



 






 






 



Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment



 



0.1



 



 






 






 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



0.6



 



 



1.1



 



3.7



 



Transition services lease income



 






 



 






 



(0.3



)



Adjusted EBITDA



$



42.5



 



$



33.4



$



53.1



 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:


2020



2019



Operating margin



Q2



Q1



Q2



GAAP operating margin



11.0



%



8.8



%



13.7



%



Acquisition and related integration costs



0.2



%



0.2



%



0.1



%



Environmental accrual adjustment



(0.1%)



0.0%



0.0%



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



0.3%



0.5%



1.5%



Total discrete items



0.5



%



0.7



%



1.7



%



Operating margin adjusted for discrete items



11.5



%



9.5



%



15.4



%



Acquisition intangible amortization



3.9



%



1.8



%



1.8



%



Adjusted operating margin



15.4



%



11.3



%



17.2



%


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow*:


2020



2019



(amounts in millions)



Q2



Q1



Q2



Net cash provided by operating activities



Non-acquisition capital expenditures



$



 



46.3



(7.0)



$



 



8.6



(11.2



 



)



$



 



50.4



(11.4)



Free cash flow



$



39.3



$



(2.5



)



$



39.0


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 second quarter:


Guidance



Q2



2020



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$0.58 - $0.78



Discrete items



$0.07



Acquisition intangible amortization



$0.15



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$0.80 - $1.00


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 third quarter:


Guidance



Q3



2020



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$0.19 - $0.39



Discrete items



$0.08



Acquisition intangible amortization*



$0.63



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$0.90 - $1.10


*Includes $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business

Contacts

Investor contact:

Steve Haymore Phone: 480-917-6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

Website address: http://www.rogerscorp.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News