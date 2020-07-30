Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Operational Performance Drives Strong Profitability
“As the result of strong operational performance and favorable product mix, second quarter gross margin and adjusted earnings per share exceeded the top end of our guidance expectations,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. “These solid results were driven by continued progress on our cost improvement roadmap, including timely actions in response to the challenging macro-environment. In the near-term our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our employees and supporting our global customers. In addition, we are focused on accelerating our plans to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in Advanced Mobility markets, while we continue to pursue opportunities in Advanced Connectivity markets.”
Q2 2020 Financial Overview
1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below
Q2 2020 Summary of Results
Net sales of $191.2 million decreased 3.8% versus the prior quarter, due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand across most markets. EMS and PES segment sales declined sequentially and were partially offset by higher ACS sales. EMS net sales declined in the general industrial and consumer markets, including portable electronics, partially offset by stronger sales in the EV/HEV battery market. PES net sales decreased in the traditional automotive and EV/HEV markets, partially offset by higher sales in the industrial power and mass transit markets. ACS net sales increased in the wireless infrastructure and aerospace and defense markets, partially offset by lower sales in the ADAS market. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted total company net sales in the second quarter of 2020 by $1.1 million compared to prior quarter net sales.
Gross margin was 36.6%, compared to 33.0% in the prior quarter. The increase in gross margin was due to favorable product mix, operational cost savings and a $3.3 million benefit from the expected recovery of previous duty taxes paid, following a change in Chinese tariff regulations. These items were partially offset by higher COVID-19 related costs and inventory reserves. COVID-19 related costs, which were primarily associated with temporary employee compensation and benefits, reduced gross margin by $3.0 million in Q2.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $1.4 million sequentially to $41.7 million, primarily due to higher accelerated intangible amortization expense, which was partially offset by lower employee related expenses from cost containment efforts and reductions in travel and other expenses stemming from COVID-19 restrictions. $3.9 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense was incurred in Q2, related to the Company's DSP business, and an additional $11.7 million of accelerated expense is expected to be recognized in both the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020.
GAAP operating margin of 11.0% increased by approximately 220 basis points sequentially. Adjusted operating margin of 15.4% increased by approximately 410 basis points versus the prior quarter.
GAAP earnings per share were $0.78, compared to earnings per share of $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement in GAAP earnings resulted from improved gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A and tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.13 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $0.92 per diluted share in the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted earnings primarily resulted from the improved gross margin, partially offset by higher tax expense.
The Company generated strong free cash flow of $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Ending cash and cash equivalents was $298.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million versus the prior quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities of $46.3 million was offset by a $50.0 million principal payment made on the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and capital expenditures of $7.0 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, cash exceeded borrowings by $75.7 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter the Company made an additional $125 million principal payment on the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
Financial Outlook
|1-
|2-
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on our business, our customers and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.
Conference call and additional information
A conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2020 will take place today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5pm ET.
A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.
To participate, please dial:
If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be available from July 30, 2020 at approximately 8 pm ET through August 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United States, and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode 3374029.
Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers website at approximately 8 pm ET July 31, 2020.
(Financial statements follow)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures
Non-GAAP financial measures:
This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
Management believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income:
*Values in table may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:
*Values in table may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:
*Values in table may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:
*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow*:
*Values in table may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 second quarter:
Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 third quarter:
*Includes $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business
