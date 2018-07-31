Second quarter 2018, versus second quarter 2017:



  • Net sales of $214.7 million, up 6.6%


  • Gross margin of 35.7%, down 430 basis points


  • Net income of $17.3 million, down 17.1%


  • Earnings of $0.93 per diluted share; adjusted earnings of $1.19 per
    diluted share

The Company reported 2018 second quarter net sales of $214.7 million,

which was within the Company's previously announced guidance of $210 to

$220 million, and an increase of 6.6% compared to 2017 second quarter

net sales of $201.4 million. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted

2018 second quarter net sales by $8.4 million due to strengthening in

the Euro and Renminbi.

Earnings for the 2018 second quarter were $0.93 per diluted share,

compared to $1.13 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.

Earnings per diluted share were below the Company's guidance of $1.10 to

$1.25. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.19 per diluted share,

compared to adjusted earnings of $1.33 per diluted share in the second

quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings were below the Company's guidance of

$1.25 to $1.40 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2018 net income was $17.3 million, compared to $20.9

million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.7 million

for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $46.5 million reported in

the second quarter of 2017.

Gross margin was 35.7% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 40.0%

in the second quarter of 2017. Operating margin was 11.7% in the second

quarter of 2018, compared to 16.0% in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted operating margin was 14.8% in the second quarter of 2018,

compared to 18.8% in the second quarter of 2017.

"Rogers achieved revenue growth across much of the business; however,

margins were below our expectations in the quarter primarily due to

additional costs for capacity and activities to reduce cost structure,"

stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. "We are turning the

corner on near-term operating challenges. We are executing well on our

strategy, as demonstrated by our recent synergistic acquisition of

Griswold, and our ongoing substantial investments in capacity and

multi-site readiness, in preparation for the significant growth

opportunities in 5G wireless, advanced driver assistance systems, and

electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Rogers is well positioned to

achieve the performance targets outlined in our 2020 vision."

Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced

Connectivity Solutions reported 2018 second quarter net sales of $76.4

million, a 2.7% increase compared to 2017 second quarter net sales of

$74.3 million. The increase in 2018 second quarter net sales was largely

driven by aerospace and defense and automotive advanced driver

assistance systems (ADAS) revenues, partially offset by lower demand in

portable electronics and wireless 4G LTE applications. Second quarter

2018 net sales were favorably impacted by $1.9 million due to

fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric

Material Solutions reported 2018 second quarter net sales of $79.2

million, a 2.1% increase compared to 2017 second quarter net sales of

$77.6 million. EMS net sales increased on portable electronics,

consumer, automotive and mass transit revenues, partially offset by

lower general industrial and other applications. Fluctuations in

currency exchange rates favorably impacted net sales by $2.0 million in

the 2018 second quarter.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power

Electronics Solutions reported 2018 second quarter net sales of $53.6

million, a 22.2% increase compared to 2017 second quarter net sales of

$43.9 million. 2018 second quarter net sales increased due to broad

based demand across markets, including particular strength in electric

and hybrid electric vehicles, renewable energy, mass transit and

variable frequency drives. Second quarter 2018 net sales were favorably

impacted by $4.3 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

Other

Other reported 2018

second quarter net sales of $5.4 million, a decrease of 2.8% compared to

the second quarter of 2017 sales of $5.6 million.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the

second quarter of 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $174.7 million,

a decrease of $6.5 million from $181.2 million at December 31, 2017. The

primary drivers of the lower cash balance were capital spending of $20.2

million, tax payments related to vested equity awards of $6.4 million,

and share repurchases of $3.0 million, partially offset by $22.8 million

of net cash provided by operating activities.

Cash flow

Net cash provided

from operating activities of $22.8 million in the first half of 2018, a

decrease compared to 2017. The decrease in net cash provided by

operating activities was primarily driven by the use of working capital

and lower net income. Capital spending was $20.2 million in the first

half of 2018, an increase compared to $9.7 million in 2017.

Effective tax rate

Rogers'

effective income tax rate was 32.6% for the second quarter of 2018,

compared to 33.9% for the second quarter of 2017. The decrease was

primarily due to a lower U.S. effective tax rate, as a result of U.S.

tax reform and geographic profit mix, partially offset by an increase in

current year accruals for uncertain tax positions.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides

its 2018 third quarter net sales to a range of $220 to $230 million.

Rogers guides its 2018 third quarter earnings to a range of $0.97 to

$1.12 per diluted share, excluding the impact of purchase accounting

related to the acquisition of Griswold. Adjusted earnings are guided to

a range of $1.25 to $1.40 per diluted share.

Rogers guides 2018 full year capital spending to be in the range of $50

to $60 million.

Rogers guides the 2018 full year effective tax rate to be 25-27%, with a

third quarter effective tax rate of 30-31%.

(Financial statements follow)


 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




 

 

 


 






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






June 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2017


June 30, 2018

 

June 30, 2017

Net sales




$

214,675



$

201,424



$

429,286



$

405,252


Cost of sales




138,003

 


120,878

 


276,007

 


244,356

 

Gross margin




76,672



80,546



153,279



160,896


Selling, general and administrative expenses




42,540



40,012



83,137



74,580


Research and development expenses




8,750



7,141



16,884



14,102


Restructuring and impairment charges




541



1,079



963



1,805


Other operating (income) expense, net




(383

)




 


(3,974

)


(942

)

Operating income




25,224



32,314



56,269



71,351


Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures




1,804



966



2,811



1,976


Other income (expense), net




(34

)


260



32



1,379


Interest expense, net




(1,292

)


(1,947

)


(2,503

)


(3,195

)

Income before income tax expense




25,702



31,593



56,609



71,511












 

Income tax expense




8,373

 


10,697

 


13,144

 


23,583

 

Net income




$

17,329

 


$

20,896

 


$

43,465

 


$

47,928

 





 


 


 


 

Basic earnings per share




$

0.94

 


$

1.15

 


$

2.37

 


$

2.65

 





 


 


 


 

Diluted earnings per share




$

0.93

 


$

1.13

 


$

2.33

 


$

2.60

 











 

Shares used in computing:











Basic earnings per share




18,389



18,140



18,338



18,098

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

18,660

 

 

18,547

 

 

18,635

 

 

18,460














 

Please note for adoption of ASU 2017-07, Rogers has reclassified second

quarter and year to date 2017 pension and OPEB income, in the amount of

$445 and $849 thousand, respectively, from selling, general and

administrative expense to other income (expense), net, in the condensed

consolidated statements of operations above.


 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)




 

 

 


 


(IN THOUSANDS)




June 30, 2018


December 31, 2017

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents




$

174,700



$

181,159


Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,284
and $1,525




148,727



140,562


Contract assets




21,933






Inventories




117,739



112,557


Prepaid income taxes




2,732



3,087


Current portion of asbestos-related insurance receivables




5,682



5,682


Assets held for sale




381



896


Other current assets




13,535

 


10,580

 

Total current assets




485,429



454,523


Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$300,416 and $289,909




184,478



179,611


Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures




19,411



18,324


Deferred income taxes




3,501



6,008


Goodwill




234,287



237,107


Other intangible assets, net of amortization




152,009



160,278


Asbestos-related insurance receivables




63,511



63,511


Other long-term assets




5,503

 


5,772

 

Total assets




$

1,148,129

 


$

1,125,134

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable




$

37,299



$

36,116


Accrued employee benefits and compensation




26,081



39,394


Accrued income taxes payable




3,987



6,408


Current portion of capital lease obligations




600



579


Current portion of asbestos-related liabilities




5,682



5,682


Other accrued liabilities




25,095

 


25,629

 

Total current liabilities




98,744



113,808


Borrowings under credit facility




130,982



130,982


Non-current portion of capital lease obligations




5,404



5,873


Pension liability




8,720



8,720


Retiree health care and life insurance benefits




1,685



1,685


Asbestos-related liabilities




70,056



70,500


Non-current income tax




9,755



12,823


Deferred income taxes




13,879



10,706


Other long-term liabilities




4,119



3,464


Shareholders’ equity







Capital Stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,380 and
18,255 shares issued and outstanding




18,380



18,255


Additional paid-in capital




126,452



128,933


Retained earnings




732,217



684,540


Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(72,264

)


(65,155

)

Total shareholders' equity




804,785

 


766,573

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$

1,148,129

 


$

1,125,134

 











 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable

GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are

not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting

principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as

earnings per diluted share excluding acquisition-related amortization of

intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring expenses,

acquisition and related integration costs, and gains or losses on asset

or business dispositions (collectively, “Discrete Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding

interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and

Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating

margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets

and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors

because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior

periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to

obscure the Company’s core operating results due to the potential

variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude.

As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings per diluted

share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance the ability

of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate

the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However, non-GAAP

financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not

be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial

measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP

financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by

other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these

non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial

measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

**2017 financial measures below have been adjusted for the adoption of

ASU 2017-07, and has reclassified pension and OPEB income from selling,

general and administrative expense to other income (expense), net.



Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter:




 

 

 


 

 


 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

Earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q2

GAAP earnings per diluted share




$

0.93




$

1.13








 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs





0.09





0.04

Acquisition and related integration costs





0.04





0.03

Gain on sale of long-lived asset

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 



Total discrete items

 

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

$

0.07

Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items

 

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

 

$

1.20








 

Acquisition intangible amortization





0.15





0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

 

$

1.33











 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA for the
second quarter*:




 

 

 


 

 


 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

(amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q2

Net income




$

17.3




$

20.9








 

Interest expense, net





1.3





1.9

Income tax expense





8.4





10.7

Depreciation





7.1





7.2

Amortization





3.8





3.8

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs





2.2





1.1

Acquisition and related integration costs





0.9





0.9

Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

 



Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

$

40.7

 

 

 

$

46.5









 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.



















 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted
operating margin for the second quarter*:




 

 

 


 

 


 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

Operating margin

 

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q2

**GAAP operating margin




11.7

%



16.0

%








 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs




1.0

%



0.5

%

Acquisition and related integration costs




0.4

%



0.5

%

Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets

 

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 



%

Total discrete Items

 

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

1.0

%

Operating margin adjusted for discrete items

 

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

17.0

%








 

Acquisition intangible amortization




1.8

%



1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

18.8

%










 


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.





















 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2018 second
quarter:




 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Guidance
Q2 2018

GAAP earnings per diluted share




$1.10 - $1.25





 

Discrete items




$0.01





 

Acquisition intangible amortization




$0.14

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$1.25 - $1.40





 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to
adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2018 third
quarter:




 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Guidance
Q3 2018

GAAP earnings per diluted share




$0.97 - $1.12





 

Discrete items




$0.13





 

Acquisition intangible amortization




$0.15

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

 

 

$1.25 - $1.40

