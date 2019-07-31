Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue; EPS at Top End of Guidance

The Company reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $242.9 million, a 1.3% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $239.8 million and a 13.1% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $214.7 million. Net sales for the 2019 second quarter were within the Company's previously announced guidance range of $240 to $250 million. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted the 2019 second quarter net sales by $0.5 million compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, and by $8.1 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Second quarter 2019 net income was $24.3 million compared to $28.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings for 2019 second quarter were $1.30 per diluted share compared to $1.52 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted share were at the high end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.16 to $1.31. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 second quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.85 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings exceeded the high end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.47 to $1.62 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.1 million, or 21.9% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $53.1 million, or 22.2% of net sales, reported in the first quarter of 2019 and $43.8 million, or 20.4% of net sales, reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross margin was 35.3% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 35.6% in the first quarter of 2019 and 35.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 gross margin was within the Company's previously announced guidance range of 35% to 36%. Operating margin was 13.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13.7% in the first quarter of 2019 and 11.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating margin was 17.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 14.8% in the second quarter of 2018.

"We achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings above the top end of our guidance range in Q2, driven by 5G demand and continued strength in ADAS," stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO. "We are encouraged by our strong performance, however our cautious near-term outlook is due to uncertainties related to ongoing trade tensions, which could affect the current 5G demand ramp, and continued weakness in industrial and conventional automotive markets. The market outlook for Advanced Connectivity and Advanced Mobility applications remains very strong and we are focused on operational improvements that will allow us to fully capitalize on these significant market opportunities."


Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced Connectivity Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $92.5 million, a 15.0% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $80.5 million and a 21.1% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $76.4 million. The sequential increase in 2019 second quarter net sales was largely driven by demand for high frequency circuit materials used in 5G and 4G wireless infrastructure and continued strength in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Second quarter 2019 net sales were favorably impacted by $0.1 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, but were unfavorably impacted by $2.5 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric Material Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $93.9 million, a 1.2% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $92.8 million and an 18.5% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $79.2 million. The sequential increase in 2019 second quarter net sales was due to strong demand in portable electronics, EV/HEV batteries and mass transit. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $0.2 million in the 2019 second quarter compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, and by $2.2 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power Electronics Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $51.7 million, a 13.6% decrease compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $59.8 million and a 3.7% decrease compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $53.6 million. The 2019 second quarter sequential decrease was primarily due to weaker demand for power semiconductor substrates in industrial and vehicle electrification applications, partially offset by stronger rail and renewable energy demand. Second quarter 2019 net sales were unfavorably impacted by $0.4 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2019 first quarter net sales and by $3.2 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Other

Other reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $4.8 million, a 29.4% decrease compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $6.8 million and a 12.3% decrease compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $5.4 million. The sequential decrease in 2019 second quarter net sales was due to a last-time buy in the Durel business in the prior quarter.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $173.1 million, an increase of $5.4 million from $167.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in cash resulted primarily from net cash provided by operating activities of $67.5 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $24.0 million and repayment of debt principle of $33.0 million.

Effective tax rate

Rogers' effective tax rate was 22.9% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 14.2% for the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter effective tax rate was higher due primarily to certain discrete tax benefits realized in the first quarter. The Company expects the effective tax rate for the second half of 2019 to be 24% to 25%.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides its 2019 third quarter net sales to a range of $225 to $235 million and gross margin to a range of 35% to 36%. Rogers guides its 2019 third quarter earnings to a range of $1.05 to $1.20 per diluted share and adjusted earnings to a range of $1.30 to $1.45 per diluted share.

For the full year 2019, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $50 to $60 million.


About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the results of our research and development efforts; adverse competitive developments, including the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which those products and systems achieve commercial success; business development transactions and related integration considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the timing, expense and cash outlays associated with the termination and settlement of the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.


Conference call and additional information

Additional information

(Financial statements follow)


 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


 


 



Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018



Net sales



$



242,852



 



 



$



214,675



 



 



$



482,650



 



 



$



429,286



 



Cost of sales



 



157,024



 



 



 



138,003



 



 



 



311,428



 



 



 



276,007



 



Gross margin



 



85,828



 



 



 



76,672



 



 



 



171,222



 



 



 



153,279



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



 



43,649



 



 



 



42,540



 



 



 



86,901



 



 



 



83,137



 



Research and development expenses



 



7,843



 



 



 



8,750



 



 



 



15,452



 



 



 



16,884



 



Restructuring and impairment charges



 



1,083



 



 



 



541



 



 



 



1,905



 



 



 



963



 



Other operating (income) expense, net



 



40



 



 



 



(383



)



 



 



951



 



 



 



(3,974



)



Operating income



 



33,213



 



 



 



25,224



 



 



 



66,013



 



 



 



56,269



 



Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures



 



1,742



 



 



 



1,804



 



 



 



2,579



 



 



 



2,811



 



Other income (expense), net



 



(1,401



)



 



 



(34



)



 



 



3



 



 



 



32



 



Interest expense, net



 



(2,038



)



 



 



(1,292



)



 



 



(3,976



)



 



 



(2,503



)



Income before income tax expense



 



31,516



 



 



 



25,702



 



 



 



64,619



 



 



 



56,609



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income tax expense



 



7,223



 



 



 



8,373



 



 



 



11,927



 



 



 



13,144



 



Net income



$



24,293



 



 



$



17,329



 



 



$



52,692



 



 



$



43,465



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



$



1.31



 



 



$



0.94



 



 



$



2.84



 



 



$



2.37



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings per share



$



1.30



 



 



$



0.93



 



 



$



2.82



 



 



$



2.33



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



 



18,568



 



 



 



18,389



 



 



 



18,562



 



 



 



18,338



 



Diluted earnings per share



 



18,730



 



 



 



18,660



 



 



 



18,711



 



 



 



18,635



 



 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)


 


(IN THOUSANDS)



June 30, 2019



 



December 31, 2018



Assets



 



 



 



Current assets



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



173,068



 



 



$



167,738



 



Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,215 and $1,354



156,924



 



 



144,623



 



Contract assets



25,573



 



 



22,728



 



Inventories



135,067



 



 



132,637



 



Prepaid income taxes



4,275



 



 



3,093



 



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion



4,138



 



 



4,138



 



Other current assets



10,814



 



 



10,829



 



Total current assets



509,859



 



 



485,786



 



Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $331,553 and $317,414



248,309



 



 



242,759



 



Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



17,534



 



 



18,667



 



Deferred income taxes



11,080



 



 



8,236



 



Goodwill



263,804



 



 



264,885



 



Other intangible assets, net of amortization



167,985



 



 



177,008



 



Pension assets



19,918



 



 



19,273



 



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion



60,247



 



 



59,685



 



Other long-term assets



8,617



 



 



3,045



 



Total assets



$



1,307,353



 



 



$



1,279,344



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



Current liabilities



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



42,214



 



 



$



40,321



 



Accrued employee benefits and compensation



31,798



 



 



30,491



 



Accrued income taxes payable



9,048



 



 



7,032



 



Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion



5,547



 



 



5,547



 



Other accrued liabilities



24,085



 



 



23,789



 



Total current liabilities



112,692



 



 



107,180



 



Borrowings under revolving credit facility



195,482



 



 



228,482



 



Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities



1,739



 



 



1,739



 



Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion



65,226



 



 



64,799



 



Non-current income tax



8,554



 



 



8,418



 



Deferred income taxes



10,768



 



 



10,806



 



Other long-term liabilities



15,378



 



 



9,596



 



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



 



Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,559 and 18,395 shares issued and outstanding



18,559



 



 



18,395



 



Additional paid-in capital



131,836



 



 



132,360



 



Retained earnings



829,075



 



 



776,403



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(81,956



)



 



(78,834



)



Total shareholders' equity



897,514



 



 



848,324



 



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$



1,307,353



 



 



$



1,279,344



 



 



Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring, severance, impairments and other related costs, acquisition and related integration costs, change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period, asbestos litigation-related charges, transition services related to the asset acquisition, and gains or losses on asset dispositions (collectively, “Discrete Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter*:


 


 



2019



2019



2018



Earnings per diluted share



Q2



Q1



Q2



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$



1.30



$



1.52



$



0.93



 



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



0.15



 



0.07



 



0.09



 



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.01



 



0.02



 



0.04



 



Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period






 



0.02






Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets






 



0.01



 



(0.02



)



Transition services, net






 



0.03






Total discrete items



$



0.16



$



0.15



$



0.11



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items



$



1.46



$



1.67



$



1.04



 



 



 



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$



0.18



$



0.18



$



0.15



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$



1.64



$



1.85



$



1.19



 


 


Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter*:


 


 



2019



2019



2018



(amounts in millions)



Q2



Q1



Q2



Net income



$



24.3



 



$



28.4



 



$



17.3



 



 



 



 



 



Interest expense, net



 



2.0



 



 



1.9



 



 



1.3



 



Income tax expense



 



7.2



 



 



4.7



 



 



8.4



 



Depreciation



 



7.7



 



 



8.5



 



 



7.1



 



Amortization



 



4.4



 



 



4.5



 



 



3.8



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



3.7



 



 



2.5



 



 



3.1



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



3.7



 



 



1.9



 



 



2.2



 



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.3



 



 



0.5



 



 



0.9



 



Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period






 



0.5



 






Asbestos-related charges



 



0.1



 









Transition services lease income



 



(0.3



)



 



(0.6



)






Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets






 



0.3



 



 



(0.4



)



Adjusted EBITDA**



$



53.1



 



$



53.1



 



$



43.8



 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

**Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 has been recast to reflect the add-back of stock-based compensation expense.


 


Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin for the second quarter*:


 


 



2019



 



2018



Operating margin



Q2



 



Q1



 



Q2



GAAP operating margin



13.7



%



13.7



%



11.7



%



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



1.5



%



0.8



%



1.0



%



Acquisition and related integration costs



0.1



%



0.2



%



0.4



%



Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period



—%



0.2



%



—%



Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets



—%



0.1



%



(0.2



)%



Transition services, net



—%



0.3



%



—%



Total discrete items



1.7



%



1.6



%



1.2



%



Operating margin adjusted for discrete items



15.4



%



15.3



%



13.0



%



 



 



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



1.8



%



1.8



%



1.8



%



 



 



 



 



Adjusted operating margin



17.2



%



17.1



%



14.8



%


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 second quarter:


 


 



Guidance

Q2 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$1.16 - $1.31



 



 



Discrete items



$0.13



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$0.18



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$1.47 - $1.62


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 third quarter:


 


 



Guidance

Q3 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$1.05- $1.20



 



 



Discrete items



$0.07



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$0.18



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$1.30 - $1.45


 

