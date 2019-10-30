EPS Exceeds Top End of Guidance

The Company reported 2019 third quarter net sales of $221.8 million, an 8.7% decrease compared to 2019 second quarter net sales of $242.9 million and a 2.2% decrease compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of $226.9 million. Net sales for the 2019 third quarter were below the Company's previously announced guidance range of $225 to $235 million. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted the 2019 third quarter net sales by $1.6 million compared to 2019 second quarter net sales, and by $4.0 million compared to 2018 third quarter net sales.

Third quarter 2019 net income was $23.4 million compared to $24.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Earnings for 2019 third quarter were $1.25 per diluted share compared to $1.30 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted share were above the top end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.05 to $1.20. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.51 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.64 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings exceeded the high end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.30 to $1.45 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $47.4 million, or 21.4% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $53.1 million, or 21.9% of net sales, reported in the second quarter of 2019 and $50.2 million, or 22.1% of net sales, reported in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross margin was 35.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 35.3% in the second quarter of 2019 and 34.9% in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 gross margin was within the Company's previously announced guidance range of 35% to 36%. Operating margin was 13.5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 13.7% in the second quarter of 2019 and 13.1% in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating margin was 16.3% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 17.2% in the second quarter of 2019 and 17.0% in the third quarter of 2018.

"Rogers' third quarter earnings exceeded the top end of our guidance range, despite the impact of challenging market conditions and trade tensions which tempered sales for the quarter," stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO. "The solid Q3 earnings resulted from a favorable product mix, gross margin improvement efforts and efficient management of operating expenses. For the remainder of the year we anticipate continued weakness in the industrial and automotive markets and a pause in China 5G deployments before the expected next wave of deployments in the first half of 2020. We remain focused on our strategic priorities and are well positioned to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities for Advanced Connectivity and Advanced Mobility applications."

Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced Connectivity Solutions reported 2019 third quarter net sales of $79.0 million, a 14.6% decrease compared to 2019 second quarter net sales of $92.5 million and a 9.9% increase compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of $71.9 million. The sequential decrease in 2019 third quarter net sales was largely driven by lower demand for high frequency circuit materials used in 4G and 5G wireless infrastructure, partially offset by stronger Aerospace and Defense. Third quarter 2019 net sales were unfavorably impacted by fluctuations in currency exchange rates of $0.7 million compared to 2019 second quarter net sales, and by $1.3 million compared to 2018 third quarter net sales.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric Material Solutions reported 2019 third quarter net sales of $94.9 million, a 1.1% increase compared to 2019 second quarter net sales of $93.9 million and a 0.9% decrease compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of $95.8 million. The sequential increase in 2019 third quarter net sales was primarily due to seasonally stronger demand in portable electronics, which was partially offset by a decline in general industrial. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $0.7 million in the 2019 third quarter compared to 2019 second quarter net sales, and by $1.4 million compared to 2018 third quarter net sales.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power Electronics Solutions reported 2019 third quarter net sales of $43.1 million, a 16.5% decrease compared to 2019 second quarter net sales of $51.7 million and a 21.9% decrease compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of $55.2 million. The 2019 third quarter sequential decrease was primarily due to weaker demand for power semiconductor substrates across most market segments. Third quarter 2019 net sales were unfavorably impacted by fluctuations in currency exchange rates of $0.1 million compared to 2019 second quarter net sales and by $1.2 million compared to 2018 third quarter net sales.

Other

Other reported 2019 third quarter net sales of $4.8 million, which was flat compared to 2019 second quarter net sales of $4.8 million and a 19.7% increase compared to 2018 third quarter net sales of $4.0 million.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the third quarter of 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $140.7 million, a decrease of $27.0 million from $167.7 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash resulted primarily from capital expenditures of $38.8 million and repayment of debt principal of $98.0 million, partially offset by net cash provided by operating activities of $115.7 million. The Company ended the quarter with a net cash position of $10.3 million, compared to a net debt position of $60.7 million at December 31, 2018.

Effective tax rate

Rogers' effective tax rate was 18.6% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 22.9% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to geographic profit mix and the reversal of reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. The Company guides the 2019 full year effective tax rate to be 20% to 22%, with a fourth quarter effective tax rate of 22% to 24%.

Pension Plan Termination

On October 17, 2019, in connection with the Company’s previously announced plans, the Company terminated the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan, which has sufficient assets to satisfy all transaction obligations. The Company expects to record a total non-cash pre-tax settlement charge in connection with the termination of approximately $52 million to $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or approximately $2.15 to $2.30 per share.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides its 2019 fourth quarter net sales to a range of $200 to $210 million and gross margin to a range of 33.0% to 34.0%. The Company guides to a 2019 fourth quarter loss of ($1.43) to ($1.28) per share, which is inclusive of a $52 to $56 million non-cash pre-tax charge associated with the termination of the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per diluted share.

For the full year 2019, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $50 to $55 million.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the results of our research and development efforts; adverse competitive developments, including the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which those products and systems achieve commercial success; business development transactions and related integration considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the expense associated with the termination and settlement of the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


 


 



Three Months Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



September 30,

2019



 



September 30,

2018



 



September 30,

2019



 



September 30,

2018



Net sales



$



221,842



 



 



$



226,863



 



 



$



704,492



 



 



$



656,149



 



Cost of sales



142,975



 



 



147,733



 



 



454,403



 



 



423,741



 



Gross margin



78,867



 



 



79,130



 



 



250,089



 



 



232,408



 



Selling, general and administrative expenses



40,448



 



 



39,943



 



 



127,349



 



 



123,080



 



Research and development expenses



7,830



 



 



7,630



 



 



23,282



 



 



24,514



 



Restructuring and impairment charges



580



 



 



1,052



 



 



2,485



 



 



2,015



 



Other operating (income) expense, net



124



 



 



863



 



 



1,075



 



 



(3,111



)



Operating income



29,885



 



 



29,642



 



 



95,898



 



 



85,910



 



Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures



1,498



 



 



1,642



 



 



4,077



 



 



4,453



 



Other income (expense), net



(918



)



 



(680



)



 



(915



)



 



(647



)



Interest expense, net



(1,747



)



 



(2,000



)



 



(5,723



)



 



(4,503



)



Income before income tax expense



28,718



 



 



28,604



 



 



93,337



 



 



85,213



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income tax expense



5,331



 



 



8,870



 



 



17,258



 



 



22,014



 



Net income



$



23,387



 



 



$



19,734



 



 



$



76,079



 



 



$



63,199



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



$



1.26



 



 



$



1.07



 



 



$



4.10



 



 



$



3.44



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted earnings per share



$



1.25



 



 



$



1.06



 



 



$



4.07



 



 



$



3.39



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Shares used in computing:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic earnings per share



18,581



 



 



18,403



 



 



18,569



 



 



18,360



 



Diluted earnings per share



18,724



 



 



18,678



 



 



18,715



 



 



18,649



 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)


 


(IN THOUSANDS)



September 30, 2019



 



December 31, 2018



Assets



 



 



 



Current assets



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



140,747



 



 



$



167,738



 



Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,353 and $1,354



138,532



 



 



144,623



 



Contract assets



24,070



 



 



22,728



 



Inventories



137,908



 



 



132,637



 



Prepaid income taxes



3,761



 



 



3,093



 



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion



4,138



 



 



4,138



 



Other current assets



9,336



 



 



10,829



 



Total current assets



458,492



 



 



485,786



 



Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $333,882 and $317,414



252,393



 



 



242,759



 



Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



15,033



 



 



18,667



 



Deferred income taxes



12,166



 



 



8,236



 



Goodwill



260,552



 



 



264,885



 



Other intangible assets, net of amortization



162,939



 



 



177,008



 



Pension assets



20,236



 



 



19,273



 



Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion



60,247



 



 



59,685



 



Other long-term assets



7,660



 



 



3,045



 



Total assets



$



1,249,718



 



 



$



1,279,344



 



Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



 



 



 



Current liabilities



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



38,608



 



 



$



40,321



 



Accrued employee benefits and compensation



31,722



 



 



30,491



 



Accrued income taxes payable



9,642



 



 



7,032



 



Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion



5,547



 



 



5,547



 



Other accrued liabilities



19,670



 



 



23,789



 



Total current liabilities



105,189



 



 



107,180



 



Borrowings under revolving credit facility



130,482



 



 



228,482



 



Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities



1,739



 



 



1,739



 



Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion



65,104



 



 



64,799



 



Non-current income tax



9,296



 



 



8,418



 



Deferred income taxes



8,556



 



 



10,806



 



Other long-term liabilities



14,718



 



 



9,596



 



Shareholders’ equity



 



 



 



Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,572 and 18,395 shares issued and outstanding



18,572



 



 



18,395



 



Additional paid-in capital



135,761



 



 



132,360



 



Retained earnings



852,462



 



 



776,403



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(92,161



)



 



(78,834



)



Total shareholders' equity



914,634



 



 



848,324



 



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$



1,249,718



 



 



$



1,279,344



 



 


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring, severance, impairments and other related costs, acquisition and related integration costs, asbestos litigation-related charges, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and transition services related to asset acquisition (collectively, “Discrete Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:


 


 



2019



2019



2018



Earnings per diluted share



Q3



Q2



Q3



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$



1.25



$



1.30



$



1.06



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



0.05



 



0.15



 



0.11



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.02



 



0.01



 



0.04



Purchase accounting inventory adjustment









 



0.02



Transition services, net



 



0.01






 



0.03



Total discrete items



$



0.08



$



0.16



$



0.19



 



 



 



 



Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items



$



1.33



$



1.46



$



1.24



 



 



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$



0.18



$



0.18



$



0.18



 



 



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$



1.51



$



1.64



$



1.42



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:


 


 



2019



 



2019



 



2018



(amounts in millions)



Q3



 



Q2



 



Q3



Net income



$



23.4



 



$



24.3



 



$



19.7



 



 



 



 



 



Interest expense, net



 



1.8



 



 



2.0



 



 



2.0



 



Income tax expense



 



5.3



 



 



7.2



 



 



8.9



 



Depreciation



 



7.6



 



 



7.7



 



 



8.8



 



Amortization



 



4.4



 



 



4.4



 



 



4.4



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



3.2



 



 



3.7



 



 



2.7



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



 



1.3



 



 



3.7



 



 



2.7



 



Acquisition and related integration costs



 



0.5



 



 



0.3



 



 



0.9



 



Asbestos-related charges






 



0.1



 






Transition services lease income



 



(0.1



)



 



(0.3



)



 



(0.2



)



Purchase accounting inventory adjustment









 



0.3



 



Adjusted EBITDA**



$



47.4



 



$



53.1



 



$



50.2



 


*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

**Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 has been recast to reflect the add-back of stock-based compensation expense.


Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:



 



2019



2018



Operating margin



Q3



Q2



Q3



GAAP operating margin



13.5%



13.7%



13.1%



 



 



 



 



Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs



0.6%



1.5%



1.2%



Acquisition and related integration costs



0.2%



0.1%



0.4%



Purchase accounting inventory adjustment



—%



—%



0.1%



Transition services, net



—%



—%



0.3%



Total discrete items



0.8%



1.7%



2.0%



Operating margin adjusted for discrete items



14.3%



15.4%



15.1%



 



 



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



2.0%



1.8%



1.9%



 



 



 



 



Adjusted operating margin



16.3%



17.2%



17.0%


*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 third quarter:


 


 



Guidance

Q3 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share



$1.05 - $1.20



 



 



Discrete items



$0.07



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$0.18



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$1.30 - $1.45


 


Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 fourth quarter:


 


 



Guidance

Q4 2019



GAAP earnings per diluted share



($1.43) - ($1.28)



 



 



Discrete items*



$2.25



 



 



Acquisition intangible amortization



$0.18



 



 



Adjusted earnings per diluted share



$1.00 - $1.15


*Discrete items includes a $52 million to $56 million non-cash pre-tax charge associated with the termination of the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan.

