  • Strategic asset purchase to support Advanced Connectivity Solutions
    (ACS) capacity expansion


  • Advantageously located near existing ACS operations in Chandler,
    Arizona


  • Expected to begin commercial production in 2019

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG), a global leader in engineered material

solutions, announced the purchase of certain dielectric and lamination

manufacturing assets located in Chandler, Arizona from ISOLA USA Corp.

Rogers intends to use the purchased assets, which include real estate,

buildings and specified equipment, for capacity expansion for its

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) business. The purchase did not

include products, technology or other assets related to the seller’s

continuing business operations.

“This asset purchase is part of our strategic expansion in ACS to meet

the expected demand growth in our Advanced Connectivity and Advanced

Mobility markets,” said Bruce Hoechner, Rogers’ President and Chief

Executive Officer. “We considered various global locations for our ACS

expansion, but the proximity of these assets to ACS’ headquarters and

existing ACS manufacturing operations, plus the continuing support of

the city and state, drove our decision to select Chandler. We plan to

start upgrading the facilities and equipment immediately, and to have

the site ready for commercial production in 2019 to meet the expected

additional demand from our 5G and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

(ADAS) customers.”

The transaction closed August 28, 2018. Terms were not disclosed.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This

release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern our

plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net

sales or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, future

restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business

trends and other information that is not historical information. All

forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on

the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and

other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could

cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause such results to

differ include: failure to capitalize on, and volatility within, the

Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced

connectivity; business, economic and political conditions in the United

States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary

and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or

administrative operations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange

rates; research and development efforts; competitive developments;

business development transactions and related integration

considerations; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including

our asbestos-related product liability litigation; inability to obtain

raw materials from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and

cost effective manner; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to

our business. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties

and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most

recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports

on forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rogers

Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking

statements contained herein except as required by law.

Additional Information

For

additional information, please contact the Company directly, via email

or visit the Rogers website.

Website: http://www.rogerscorp.com

Contacts

Rogers Corporation

Jack Monti, 480-917-6026

jack.monti@rogerscorporation.com

