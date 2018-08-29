Strategic asset purchase to support Advanced Connectivity Solutions
(ACS) capacity expansion
Advantageously located near existing ACS operations in Chandler,
Arizona
Expected to begin commercial production in 2019
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG), a global leader in engineered material
solutions, announced the purchase of certain dielectric and lamination
manufacturing assets located in Chandler, Arizona from ISOLA USA Corp.
Rogers intends to use the purchased assets, which include real estate,
buildings and specified equipment, for capacity expansion for its
Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) business. The purchase did not
include products, technology or other assets related to the seller’s
continuing business operations.
“This asset purchase is part of our strategic expansion in ACS to meet
the expected demand growth in our Advanced Connectivity and Advanced
Mobility markets,” said Bruce Hoechner, Rogers’ President and Chief
Executive Officer. “We considered various global locations for our ACS
expansion, but the proximity of these assets to ACS’ headquarters and
existing ACS manufacturing operations, plus the continuing support of
the city and state, drove our decision to select Chandler. We plan to
start upgrading the facilities and equipment immediately, and to have
the site ready for commercial production in 2019 to meet the expected
additional demand from our 5G and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
(ADAS) customers.”
The transaction closed August 28, 2018. Terms were not disclosed.
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to
power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of
materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions
that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and
protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability
is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for
energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;
Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and
impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,
industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity
Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar
systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing
facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and
South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
