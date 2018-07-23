CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce second quarter 2018 results

on July 31 after market close, which will be followed by a conference

call at 5pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and

CEO, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, VP FP&A, and Bob Daigle, SVP

and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the

investors section of www.rogerscorp.com.

To participate, please dial 1-800-574-8929 from the US, or

1-973-935-8524 from outside the US.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Rogers Corporation

Jack Monti,

480-917-6026

jack.monti@rogerscorp.com

