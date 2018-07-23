CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce second quarter 2018 results
on July 31 after market close, which will be followed by a conference
call at 5pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and
CEO, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, VP FP&A, and Bob Daigle, SVP
and CTO.
A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the
investors section of www.rogerscorp.com.
To participate, please dial 1-800-574-8929 from the US, or
1-973-935-8524 from outside the US.
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to
power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of
materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions
that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and
protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability
is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for
energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;
Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and
impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,
industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity
Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar
systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing
facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and
South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
Rogers Corporation
Jack Monti,
480-917-6026