Rogers Schedules Q2 2021 Earnings Call for July 29, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce second quarter 2021 results on July 29 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, SVP and CFO, and Bob Daigle, SVP and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

