CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at the 19th

Annual CJS Securities “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference,

on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in New York City, NY. Bruce Hoechner,

President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will

provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and

its strategies for growth.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Mike Ludwig

480.917.6073

investor.relations@rogerscorporation.com

