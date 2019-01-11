CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced President and CEO Bruce
Hoechner, and Senior Vice President and CFO, Mike Ludwig, will be
presenting at the Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019
at 2:10 pm Eastern time in New York City, NY.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers
Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com,
under the investors section, and may be accessed for approximately 90
days following the event.
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials
to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of
materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions
that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and
protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability
is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for
energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;
Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and
impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,
industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity
Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar
systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing
facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and
South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
