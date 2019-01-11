CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced President and CEO Bruce

Hoechner, and Senior Vice President and CFO, Mike Ludwig, will be

presenting at the Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

at 2:10 pm Eastern time in New York City, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers

Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com,

under the investors section, and may be accessed for approximately 90

days following the event.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials

to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and

protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability

is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Mike Ludwig

Phone: 480.917.6073

Email:

investor.relations@rogerscorporation.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles