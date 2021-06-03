 Skip to main content
Rogers to Participate in Stifel’s Cross Sector Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:20 am Eastern time. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com, under the investor relations section.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

