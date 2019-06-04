CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Stifel’s 2019 Cross

Sector Insight Conference, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:10 am Eastern

time in Boston. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by

Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company;

discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers

Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com,

under the investor relations section.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers

Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to

power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of

materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions

that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and

advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where

reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for

energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;

Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and

impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,

industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity

Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar

systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing

facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and

South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

