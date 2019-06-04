CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Stifel’s 2019 Cross
Sector Insight Conference, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:10 am Eastern
time in Boston. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by
Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company;
discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers
Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com,
under the investor relations section.
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers
Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to
power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of
materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions
that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and
advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where
reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for
energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy;
Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and
impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors,
industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity
Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar
systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing
facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and
South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
Contacts
Steve Haymore
Phone: 480.917.6026