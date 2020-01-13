 Root Insurance Rings in 2020 by Celebrating Safe Drivers and Savings

Root drivers made gains in safe driving behavior during 2019
Younger drivers self-reported saving more than $1,000 in 2019
There is more work to be done - distracted driving rates went up in almost all states
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2019, Root Insurance, the first insurance company powered entirely by mobile, continued to reward safe driving behavior with fair rates based on actual driving behavior. Now in 29 states, Root measured more than 4.5 billion miles in 2019 and found that while driving is getting riskier overall, with more sharp turns, late night driving, and distracted driving, there are some parts of the country where drivers are getting safer behind the wheel: nice work Montana, Indiana, South Carolina, and Illinois.
Root test drives taken by Montanans in 2019 achieved the safest results overall and were most improved compared to test drives in 2018, with decreases in the number of hard braking events, distracted driving incidents, and in overall mileage. Indiana and South Carolina were close behind, while Arizona saw more improvement in sharp turn events than any other state.
Across the country, drivers flocked to Root in 2019 for personalized rates that match their real driving behavior, and they were rewarded for it. Young drivers benefitted especially. While other insurance companies often view young drivers as higher risk, Root primarily evaluates drivers as individuals. Root drivers under the age of 25 self-reported saving a median of more than $1,000 (45.5%) when they switched to Root.
While we saw many Root test drives noted substantial improvements in driving behavior compared to test drives taken in 2018, the overall story showed a lot of room for improvement. Distracted driving is increasingly common in nearly every state. Only Montana saw an overall improvement in distracted driving. Find more information about Root’s year-end driving data here.
Using proprietary driving data, Root is constantly improving how it understands risk and applies those learnings to educate its drivers. By helping drivers understand the factors that indicate risk, from hard braking events and distracted driving to the distance and time of day they drive, Root can encourage safe driving behaviors and reduce accidents.
“2019 was a big year for Root. Not only did we save our customers money by rewarding safe driving behavior, we significantly enhanced our ability to fairly price insurance based on risk factors,” said Alex Timm, Root CEO and Co-founder. “In 2020, we will continue to encourage focused driving by evolving our app experience to enhance driver education. As we grow closer to being available in every state, we will build on our mission to fairly price auto insurance based on actual driving behavior and remove as many demographic measures as possible.”
When it comes to Root’s business, 2019 was also a year worth celebrating. Root increased its car insurance availability from 22 to 29 states (launching in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada, Tennessee, and Virginia); grew direct written premiums to more than 300 percent year-over-year; and expanded its coverage portfolio with the launch of a new Root renters insurance product. Root’s renters insurance brings its high-level customer service and app-based functionality to the home.
As the business transforms, so too does the Root family. Root surpassed its 2019 hiring goal, expanding its workforce by over 200% bringing the total to more than 800. To accommodate this unprecedented growth, it opened a second office in Columbus and expanded its national footprint with new offices in Chicago and Phoenix.
For more about Root in 2020, visit joinroot.com or follow Root on social @rootinsuranceco. You could get the rate you deserve by downloading the app and taking the Root test drive.
