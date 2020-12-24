Round up your power bill to help the less fortunate

A young Tucson family fell behind on bills after dad fell off the roof and broke his back and their premature baby spent a month in intensive care.

A grandmother struggling to stretch her fixed monthly income after her daughter died, leaving behind an 11-year-old granddaughter to raise.

A single dad working to overcome physical disabilities while raising two sons.

Those are just some real-life examples of local residents who have been helped by Tucson Electric Power’s Help With Emergency Energy Relief Operation (HEERO) program, which allows TEP ratepayers to contribute directly through their bills to help their less fortunate neighbors pay their power bills.

To contribute, you can set up your TEP account online to choose to round up your electric bill to the next dollar, and give that amount each month to HEERO, or pledge a dollar amount to contribute each month or as a one-time contribution.

Customers can sign up online at tep.com/heero, or use a paper form included as a bill insert.